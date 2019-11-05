Freestyle Love Supreme Extends on Broadway

Broadway News   Freestyle Love Supreme Extends on Broadway
By Olivia Clement
Nov 05, 2019
The improvised hip-hop show from Lin-Manuel Miranda, Thomas Kail, and Anthony Veneziale will continue at the Booth Theatre.
Aneesa Folds, Anthony Veneziale, and Christopher Jackson
Aneesa Folds, Anthony Veneziale, and Christopher Jackson

Freestyle Love Supreme, which was originally scheduled to play on Broadway through January 5, 2020, will now continue performances at The Booth through January 12. Created by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Thomas Kail, and Anthony Veneziale, the improvised, musical hip-hop show opened on Broadway October 2 following a hit, sold-out run downtown earlier this year.

Freestyle Love Supreme features a core nightly cast comprised of Andrew Bancroft AKA “Jelly Donut,” Arthur Lewis AKA “Arthur The Geniuses,” Bill Sherman AKA “King Sherman,” Chris Sullivan AKA “Shockwave,” Veneziale AKA “Two-Touch,” and Utkarsh Ambudkar AKA “UTK.”

The rotating roster of guest stars includes Miranda, James Monroe Iglehart, Daveed Diggs, Christopher Jackson, and many others.

READ: 6 Things to Know Before You Go to Broadway’s Freestyle Love Supreme

Freestyle Love Supreme is directed by Kail and produced by Kail, Miranda, Jenny and Jon Steingart, and Jill Furman. Check out photos from the Broadway production below.

Production Photos: Freestyle Love Supreme on Broadway

Production Photos: Freestyle Love Supreme on Broadway

9 PHOTOS
in <i>Freestyle Love Supreme</i>
James Monroe Iglehart, Kaila Mullady, Anthony Veneziale, Ian Weinberger (on keyboard back), Arthur Lewis (on keyboard front), and Aneesa Folds in Freestyle Love Supreme
Andrew Bancroft, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Arthur Lewis, Christopher Jackson, Ian Weinberger (on keyboard), and Chris Sullivan in <i>Freestyle Love Supreme</i>
Andrew Bancroft, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Arthur Lewis, Christopher Jackson, Ian Weinberger (on keyboard), and Chris Sullivan in Freestyle Love Supreme
in <i>Freestyle Love Supreme</i>
Anthony Veneziale, Aneesa Folds, Arthur Lewis, James Monroe Iglehart, and Chris Sullivan in Freestyle Love Supreme
in <i>Freestyle Love Supreme</i>
Utkarsh Ambudkar, Aneesa Folds, Ashley Pérez Flanagan, Anthony Veneziale, and Kaila Mullady in Freestyle Love Supreme
in <i>Freestyle Love Supreme</i>
Kaila Mullady, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Anthony Veneziale, Ashley Pérez Flanagan, Aneesa Folds, Kurt Crowley (on keyboard back), and Arthur Lewis (on keyboard front) in Freestyle Love Supreme
in <i>Freestyle Love Supreme</i>
Kaila Mullady, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Anthony Veneziale, Ashley Pérez Flanagan, Aneesa Folds, Kurt Crowley (on keyboard back), and Arthur Lewis (on keyboard front) in Freestyle Love Supreme Joan Marcus
in <i>Freestyle Love Supreme</i>
Chris Sullivan, Christopher Jackson, Anthony Veneziale, Utkarsh Ambudkar, James Monroe Iglehart, Kurt Crowley (on keyboard back), and Arthur Lewis (on keyboard front) in Freestyle Love Supreme
Chris Sullivan, Christopher Jackson, Anthony Veneziale, Utkarsh Ambudkar, James Monroe Iglehart, Kurt Crowley (on keyboard back), and Arthur Lewis (on keyboard front) in <i>Freestyle Love Supreme</i>
Chris Sullivan, Christopher Jackson, Anthony Veneziale, Utkarsh Ambudkar, James Monroe Iglehart, Kurt Crowley (on keyboard back), and Arthur Lewis (on keyboard front) in Freestyle Love Supreme
in <i>Freestyle Love Supreme</i>
Chris Sullivan, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Anthony Veneziale, Christopher Jackson, and Kurt Crowley (on Keyboard) in Freestyle Love Supreme
