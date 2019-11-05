Freestyle Love Supreme Extends on Broadway

The improvised hip-hop show from Lin-Manuel Miranda, Thomas Kail, and Anthony Veneziale will continue at the Booth Theatre.

Freestyle Love Supreme, which was originally scheduled to play on Broadway through January 5, 2020, will now continue performances at The Booth through January 12. Created by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Thomas Kail, and Anthony Veneziale, the improvised, musical hip-hop show opened on Broadway October 2 following a hit, sold-out run downtown earlier this year.

Freestyle Love Supreme features a core nightly cast comprised of Andrew Bancroft AKA “Jelly Donut,” Arthur Lewis AKA “Arthur The Geniuses,” Bill Sherman AKA “King Sherman,” Chris Sullivan AKA “Shockwave,” Veneziale AKA “Two-Touch,” and Utkarsh Ambudkar AKA “UTK.”

The rotating roster of guest stars includes Miranda, James Monroe Iglehart, Daveed Diggs, Christopher Jackson, and many others.

Freestyle Love Supreme is directed by Kail and produced by Kail, Miranda, Jenny and Jon Steingart, and Jill Furman. Check out photos from the Broadway production below.

