Freestyle Love Supreme Opens on Broadway October 2

The improvised hip-hop show from Lin-Manuel Miranda, Thomas Kail, and Anthony Veneziale opens at the Booth Theatre on Broadway.

Following a hit, sold-out run downtown earlier this year, Freestyle Love Supreme officially opens on Broadway at the Booth Theatre October 2. A blend of hip-hop, improvisational theatre, music, and vocal stylings, Freestyle Love Supreme began previews September 13 and is scheduled to play a limited run on Broadway through January 5, 2020.

Freestyle Love Supreme is created by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Thomas Kail, and Anthony Veneziale, and features a core nightly cast as well a number of guest stars throughout the run—including Miranda, James Monroe Iglehart, Daveed Diggs, and Christopher Jackson.

The core cast is comprised of Andrew Bancroft AKA “Jelly Donut,” Arthur Lewis AKA “Arthur The Geniuses,” Bill Sherman AKA “King Sherman,” Chris Sullivan AKA “Shockwave,” Anthony Veneziale AKA “Two-Touch,” and Utkarsh Ambudkar AKA “UTK.”

The show is directed by Kail and produced by Kail, Miranda, Jenny and Jon Steingart, and Jill Furman. Check out photos from the Broadway production below.