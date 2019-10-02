Freestyle Love Supreme Opens on Broadway October 2

The improvised hip-hop show from Lin-Manuel Miranda, Thomas Kail, and Anthony Veneziale opens at the Booth Theatre on Broadway.
Following a hit, sold-out run downtown earlier this year, Freestyle Love Supreme officially opens on Broadway at the Booth Theatre October 2. A blend of hip-hop, improvisational theatre, music, and vocal stylings, Freestyle Love Supreme began previews September 13 and is scheduled to play a limited run on Broadway through January 5, 2020.
The core cast is comprised of Andrew Bancroft AKA “Jelly Donut,” Arthur Lewis AKA “Arthur The Geniuses,” Bill Sherman AKA “King Sherman,” Chris Sullivan AKA “Shockwave,” Anthony Veneziale AKA “Two-Touch,” and Utkarsh Ambudkar AKA “UTK.”