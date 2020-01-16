From Anything Goes to Hello, Dolly!: Look Back at Ethel Merman on the Stage

Flip through photos of the legendary performer's career highlights.

Ethel Merman, who made her Broadway debut in 1930 in Girl Crazy, was born January 16, 1908. Merman went on to become one of the biggest Broadway stars of her era, a woman whose name is synonymous with musical theatre. Her many Broadway credits include George White's Scandals; Take a Chance; Anything Goes; Red, Hot and Blue; Stars in Your Eyes; Panama Hattie; Something for the Boys; Annie Get Your Gun; Call Me Madam; Happy Hunting; Gypsy, and Hello, Dolly!. Merman was nominated for Tony Awards for her performances in Gypsy and Happy Hunting and won the Tony for her work in Call Me Madam. She also received a Special Tony Award in 1972. Merman died February 15, 1984. Flip through photos of her career highlights below:

From Anything Goes to Hello, Dolly!: Look Back at Ethel Merman on the Stage