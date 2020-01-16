From Anything Goes to Hello, Dolly!: Look Back at Ethel Merman on the Stage

toggle menu
toggle search form
Photo Features   From Anything Goes to Hello, Dolly!: Look Back at Ethel Merman on the Stage
By Hannah Vine
Jan 16, 2020
 
Flip through photos of the legendary performer's career highlights.
Ethel Merman in Anything Goes.
Ethel Merman in Anything Goes.

Ethel Merman, who made her Broadway debut in 1930 in Girl Crazy, was born January 16, 1908. Merman went on to become one of the biggest Broadway stars of her era, a woman whose name is synonymous with musical theatre.

Her many Broadway credits include George White's Scandals; Take a Chance; Anything Goes; Red, Hot and Blue; Stars in Your Eyes; Panama Hattie; Something for the Boys; Annie Get Your Gun; Call Me Madam; Happy Hunting; Gypsy, and Hello, Dolly!.

Merman was nominated for Tony Awards for her performances in Gypsy and Happy Hunting and won the Tony for her work in Call Me Madam. She also received a Special Tony Award in 1972. Merman died February 15, 1984.

Flip through photos of her career highlights below:

From Anything Goes to Hello, Dolly!: Look Back at Ethel Merman on the Stage

From Anything Goes to Hello, Dolly!: Look Back at Ethel Merman on the Stage

Merman was nominated for Tony Awards for her performances in Gypsy and Happy Hunting and won the Tony for her work in Call Me Madam.

27 PHOTOS
Ethel Merman and chorus in <i>Girl Crazy</i>
Ethel Merman and chorus in Girl Crazy White Studio/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Ethel Merman
Al Siegel and Ethel Merman in rehearsals for Girl Crazy White Studio/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Ethel Merman in Anything Goes.
Ethel Merman in Anything Goes
Ethel Merman (center) in the original cast of <i>Anything Goes</i>
Ethel Merman and cast of Anything Goes Photo by from the collection of Louis Botto
Ethel Merman and Bob Hope in <i>Red, Hot and Blue </i>
Ethel Merman and Bob Hope in Red, Hot and Blue Vandamm Studio/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Ethel Merman in <i>Panama Hattie</i>.
Ethel Merman in Panama Hattie
Ethel Merman in Annie Get Your Gun
Ethel Merman in Annie Get Your Gun (1946) Vandamm Studio / The New York Public Library
Ethel Merman in Annie Get Your Gun
Ethel Merman in Annie Get Your Gun (1946)
Ethel Merman and Irving Berlin in rehearsal for <i>Call Me Madam </i>
Ethel Merman and Irving Berlin in rehearsal for Call Me Madam Vandamn Studio/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Ethel Merman.
Ethel Merman in Call Me Madam
Share

LOVE THEATRE? CHECK OUT THE NEW ARRIVALS AT THE PLAYBILL STORE!

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Today’s Most Popular News:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!