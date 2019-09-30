From Applause to Sweeney Todd: Look Back at Len Cariou on the Stage

The Tony Award winner celebrates his birthday September 30.

Len Cariou won the Tony Award in 1979 for his performance in Sweeney Todd and was nominated for his performances in A Little Night Music and Applause. He has also been seen on Broadway in Proof, The Dinner Party, The Speed of Darkness, Teddy & Alice, Dance a Little Closer, Cold Storage, Don't Call Back, Sondheim: A Musical Tribute, Night Watch, and King Henry V.

Cariou will star in Harry Townsend’s Last Stand at New York City Center this fall, beginning November 18.

Flip through some of his stage highlights below:

