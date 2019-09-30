From Applause to Sweeney Todd: Look Back at Len Cariou on the Stage

By Playbill Staff
Sep 30, 2019
 
The Tony Award winner celebrates his birthday September 30.
Len Cariou Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Len Cariou won the Tony Award in 1979 for his performance in Sweeney Todd and was nominated for his performances in A Little Night Music and Applause. He has also been seen on Broadway in Proof, The Dinner Party, The Speed of Darkness, Teddy & Alice, Dance a Little Closer, Cold Storage, Don't Call Back, Sondheim: A Musical Tribute, Night Watch, and King Henry V.

Cariou will star in Harry Townsend’s Last Stand at New York City Center this fall, beginning November 18.

Flip through some of his stage highlights below:

Len Cariou in King Henry V ©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Lauren Bacall and Len Cariou in <i>Applause</i>
Lauren Bacall and Len Cariou in Applause Friedman-Abeles
Len Cariou and Lauren Bacall in <i>Applause</i>
Len Cariou and Lauren Bacall in Applause Friedman-Abeles
Lauren Bacall and Len Cariou in <i>Applause</i>
Lauren Bacall and Len Cariou in Applause Friedman-Abeles
Glynis Johns and Len Cariou in A Little Night Music.
Glynis Johns and Len Cariou in A Little Night Music. Martha Swope / The New York Public Library
Judy Kahan, Glynis Johns, Len Cariou and Victoria Mallory in the Broadway musical <i>A Little Night Music</i>, 1973
Judy Kahan, Glynis Johns, Len Cariou and Victoria Mallory in A Little Night Music Martha Swope
Judy Kahan, Glynis Johns and Len Cariou in the Broadway musical <i>A Little Night Music</i>, 1973
Judy Kahan, Glynis Johns and Len Cariou in A Little Night Music Martha Swope
Len Cariou and Martin Balsam in Cold Storage
Len Cariou and Marlen Balsam in Cold Storage
Len Cariou and Marlen Balsam in Cold Storage
