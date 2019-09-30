From Ballet to Broadway With Tony Winner Chita Rivera

Dance Features   From Ballet to Broadway With Tony Winner Chita Rivera
By Roberto Araujo
Sep 30, 2019
 
The Broadway icon shares how ballet has influenced her life.

“I think there's everything in ballet that a dancer has to learn,” shares three-time Tony Award recipient Chita Rivera in the video above, the latest in Playbill's From Ballet to Broadway series.

Rivera studied with the School of American Ballet, the school founded by George Balanchine, and that opportunity brought her to New York City, where she would originate roles in West Side Story, Bye Bye Birdie, Chicago, and Kiss of the Spider Woman, among many others.

The legendary artist returns for a limited engagement at Feinstein’s/54 Below October 8–16, where she will recreate some of the highlights of her illustrious career.

Tickets are available at 54Below.com.

