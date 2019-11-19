From Grease! to Bandstand: A Look Back at Laura Osnes On Stage

Photo Features   From Grease! to Bandstand: A Look Back at Laura Osnes On Stage
By Playbill Staff
Nov 19, 2019
 
A celebration of the two-time Tony nominee on her birthday, November 19.
Laura_Osnes_Graphic_Birthday_HR

Laura Osnes made her Broadway debut as Sandy in the 2007 revival of Grease! after winning top place in the TV reality competition series Grease: You're the One That I Want!

Since her breakout role, Osnes has gone on to star in Broadway’s South Pacific and Anything Goes, as well as Bonnie & Clyde and Cinderella, both of which earned her Tony nominations. She was last seen on Broadway in the swing-era musical Bandstand at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre.

From Grease to Bandstand: Look Back at Laura Osnes Onstage

39 PHOTOS
Max Crumm, Laura Osnes and cast in <i>Grease</i>
Max Crumm, Laura Osnes and cast in Grease Joan Marcus
Laura Osnes, Max Crumm, and cast in <i>Grease</i>
Laura Osnes and cast in Grease Joan Marcus
Laura Osnes and cast in <i>Grease</i>
Laura Osnes and cast in Grease Joan Marcus
Osnes in <i>Grease</i>
Laura Osnes in Grease Joan Marcus
Max Crumm and Laura Osnes in a <i>Grease</i> publicity photo
Max Crumm and Laura Osnes in a Grease publicity photo Scott Gries
Laura Osnes in <i>South Pacific</i>
Laura Osnes in South Pacific Joan Marcus
Paulo Szot and Laura Osnes in <i>South Pacific</i>
Paulo Szot and Laura Osnes in South Pacific Joan Marcus
Laura Osnes in <i>South Pacific</i>
Laura Osnes in South Pacific Joan Marcus
Laura Osnes and Paulo Szot in <i>South Pacific</i>
Laura Osnes and Paulo Szot in South Pacific Joan Marcus
Stark Sands and Laura Osnes in the La Jolla world premiere of <i>Bonnie & Clyde</i>
Stark Sands and Laura Osnes in the La Jolla world premiere of Bonnie & Clyde Craig Schwartz
