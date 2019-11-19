From Grease! to Bandstand: A Look Back at Laura Osnes On Stage

Laura Osnes made her Broadway debut as Sandy in the 2007 revival of Grease! after winning top place in the TV reality competition series Grease: You're the One That I Want!
Since her breakout role, Osnes has gone on to star in Broadway’s South Pacific and Anything Goes, as well as Bonnie & Clyde and Cinderella, both of which earned her Tony nominations. She was last seen on Broadway in the swing-era musical Bandstand at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre.
From Grease to Bandstand: Look Back at Laura Osnes Onstage
Osnes has been a special guest performer on Playbill Travel’s Broadway on the High Seas cruises. Cabins are now on sale for Broadway in the Great Northwest, Playbill Travel’s first domestic cruise featuring Kate Baldwin, Tedd Firth, Aaron Lazar, and Faith Prince (April 26–May 4, 2020), and for Broadway on the Mediterranean (August 31–September 7, 2020), featuring Audra McDonald, Will Swenson, Gavin Creel, Caissie Levy and Lindsay Mendez, and for Broadway on the Nile (December 27, 2020–January 7, 2021) and Broadway on the Caribbean (February 15–22, 2021), with performers soon to be announced. To book a suite or stateroom, call Playbill Travel at 866-455-6789 or visit PlaybillTravel.com.