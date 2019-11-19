From Grease! to Bandstand: A Look Back at Laura Osnes On Stage

A celebration of the two-time Tony nominee on her birthday, November 19.

Laura Osnes made her Broadway debut as Sandy in the 2007 revival of Grease! after winning top place in the TV reality competition series Grease: You're the One That I Want!

Since her breakout role, Osnes has gone on to star in Broadway’s South Pacific and Anything Goes, as well as Bonnie & Clyde and Cinderella, both of which earned her Tony nominations. She was last seen on Broadway in the swing-era musical Bandstand at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre.

