From Hairspray to Finding Neverland: Look Back at Matthew Morrison on the Stage

The Tony nominee celebrates his birthday October 30.

Matthew Morrison made his Broadway debut in Footloose in 1998, first in the ensemble and then replacing for the role of Chuck Cranston. He was featured in the ensemble of 2000’s The Rocky Horror Show before making his Broadway principal debut as the original Link Larkin in the Tony-winning Hairspray.

The actor earned his first Tony nomination for originating the role of Fabrizio opposite Kelli O’Hara in The Light in the Piazza at Lincoln Center Theater. Later that year, he starred in A Naked Girl on the Appian Way before returning to LCT as Joe Cable in the acclaimed revival of South Pacific. He starred as teacher and glee club advisor Will Schuester on Glee from 2009 to 2015—earning two Golden Globe nominations—before returning to Broadway in Finding Neverland.

Morrison is currently on FX's American Horror Story: 1984.