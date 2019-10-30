From Hairspray to Finding Neverland: Look Back at Matthew Morrison on the Stage

Photo Features   From Hairspray to Finding Neverland: Look Back at Matthew Morrison on the Stage
By Playbill Staff
Oct 30, 2019
 
The Tony nominee celebrates his birthday October 30.
Matthew Morrison made his Broadway debut in Footloose in 1998, first in the ensemble and then replacing for the role of Chuck Cranston. He was featured in the ensemble of 2000’s The Rocky Horror Show before making his Broadway principal debut as the original Link Larkin in the Tony-winning Hairspray.

The actor earned his first Tony nomination for originating the role of Fabrizio opposite Kelli O’Hara in The Light in the Piazza at Lincoln Center Theater. Later that year, he starred in A Naked Girl on the Appian Way before returning to LCT as Joe Cable in the acclaimed revival of South Pacific. He starred as teacher and glee club advisor Will Schuester on Glee from 2009 to 2015—earning two Golden Globe nominations—before returning to Broadway in Finding Neverland.

Morrison is currently on FX's American Horror Story: 1984.

Matthew Morrison and Marissa Jaret Winokur in <I>Hairspray</i>
Matthew Morrison and Marissa Jaret Winokur in Hairspray Paul Kolnik
Laura Bell Bundy, Matthew Morrison and Marissa Jaret Winokur in <I>Hairspray</i>
Laura Bell Bundy, Matthew Morrison and Marissa Jaret Winokur in Hairspray Paul Kolnik
Matthew Morrison in <I>Hairspray</i>
Matthew Morrison in Hairspray Paul Kolnik
Corey Reynolds, Marissa Jaret Winokur and Matthew Morrison in <I>Hairspray</i>
Corey Reynolds, Marissa Jaret Winokur and Matthew Morrison in Hairspray Paul Kolnik
Matthew Morrison in <I>Hairspray</i>
Matthew Morrison in Hairspray Paul Kolnik
Marissa Jaret Winokur and Matthew Morrison in <I>Hairspray</i>
Marissa Jaret Winokur and Matthew Morrison in Hairspray Paul Kolnik
Kelli O'Hara and Matthew Morrison in <I>The Light in the Piazza</I>
Kelli O'Hara and Matthew Morrison in The Light in the Piazza Joan Marcus
Kelli O'Hara, Victoria Clark and Matthew Morrison in <i>The Light in the Piazza</i>
Kelli O'Hara, Victoria Clark and Matthew Morrison in The Light in the Piazza Joan Marcus
Kelli O&#39;Hara, Matthew Morrison and cast in <i>The Light in the Piazza</i>
Kelli O'Hara and Matthew Morrison in The Light in the Piazza Joan Marcus
Jill Clayburgh, Susan Kelechi Watson, Richard Thomas and Matthew Morrison in <I>A Naked Girl on the Appian Way</I>
Jill Clayburgh, Susan Kelechi Watson, Richard Thomas and Matthew Morrison in A Naked Girl on the Appian Way Joan Marcus
