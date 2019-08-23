From Hairspray to The Boys in the Band: Look Through Andrew Rannells’ Broadway Highlights

The Tony-nominated actor celebrates his birthday August 23.

Andrew Rannells, who earned Tony Award nominations for his performances as Elder Price in the original cast of The Book of Mormon and as Whizzer in the 2016 revival of Falsettos, celebrates his birthday August 23.

He appeared on Lena Dunham's HBO series Girls (2012–2017), and his character Elijah concluded by getting cast in a fictional Broadway musical based on the film White Men Can’t Jump. Rannells made his Broadway debut in Hairspray in 2002, and has also appeared on Broadway in Jersey Boys and Hamilton.

Rannells was last seen on Broadway in The Boys in the Band, which played its final performance August 11.

Flip through photos of his Broadway highlights below:

