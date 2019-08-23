From Hairspray to The Boys in the Band: Look Through Andrew Rannells’ Broadway Highlights

He appeared on Lena Dunham's HBO series Girls (2012–2017), and his character Elijah concluded by getting cast in a fictional Broadway musical based on the film White Men Can’t Jump. Rannells made his Broadway debut in Hairspray in 2002, and has also appeared on Broadway in Jersey Boys and Hamilton.
Rannells was last seen on Broadway in The Boys in the Band, which played its final performance August 11.
Flip through photos of his Broadway highlights below:
