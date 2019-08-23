From Hairspray to The Boys in the Band: Look Through Andrew Rannells’ Broadway Highlights

By Hannah Vine
Aug 23, 2019
 
The Tony-nominated actor celebrates his birthday August 23.
Andrew Rannells Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Andrew Rannells, who earned Tony Award nominations for his performances as Elder Price in the original cast of The Book of Mormon and as Whizzer in the 2016 revival of Falsettos, celebrates his birthday August 23.

He appeared on Lena Dunham's HBO series Girls (2012–2017), and his character Elijah concluded by getting cast in a fictional Broadway musical based on the film White Men Can’t Jump. Rannells made his Broadway debut in Hairspray in 2002, and has also appeared on Broadway in Jersey Boys and Hamilton.

Rannells was last seen on Broadway in The Boys in the Band, which played its final performance August 11.

Flip through photos of his Broadway highlights below:

Andrew Rannells in Hairspray
Andrew Rannells in Hairspray
Jeff Leibow, Rick Faugno, Andrew Rannells, and Bryan McElroy in Jersey Boys
Jeff Leibow, Rick Faugno, Andrew Rannells, and Bryan McElroy in Jersey Boys Photo by Joan Marcus
Andrew Rannells in Jersey Boys
Andrew Rannells in Jersey Boys Photo by Joan Marcus
Nikki M. James, Andrew Rannells, Josh Gad and ensemble in The Book of Mormon
Nikki M. James, Andrew Rannells, Josh Gad, and ensemble in The Book of Mormon Joan Marcus
Andrew Rannells
Andrew Rannells in The Book of Mormon Joan Marcus
Rema Webb, Andrew Rannells, and Josh Gad
Rema Webb, Andrew Rannells, and Josh Gad in The Book of Mormon Joan Marcus
Andrew Rannells
Andrew Rannells in Hedwig and the Angry Inch
Andrew Rannells
Andrew Rannells in Hedwig and the Angry Inch
Andrew Rannells in Hedwig and the Angry Inch
Andrew Rannells in Hedwig and the Angry Inch Photo by Joan Marcus
Andrew Rannells in Hamilton
Andrew Rannells in Hamilton Hamilton via Twitter
