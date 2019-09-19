From Les Misérables to Anastasia: Look at the Stage Highlights of Ramin Karimloo

The Tony-nominated actor celebrates his birthday September 19.

September 19 marks the birthday of Tony nominee Ramin Karimloo. To celebrate, we're taking a look back at some of his biggest roles.

Karimloo first debuted on Broadway as Jean Valjean in the most recent revival of Les Misérables, but has performed as the title role in The Phantom of the Opera and originated the role of the Phantom in the U.K. production of Love Never Dies, for which he earned an Olivier nomination. In 2012, his band released their first album Human Heart, followed by The Road to Find Out: South and The Road to Find Out: East. He was last seen on Broadway in Anastasia, where he originated the role of Russian soldier Gleb.

