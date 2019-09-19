From Les Misérables to Anastasia: Look at the Stage Highlights of Ramin Karimloo

By Playbill Staff
Sep 19, 2019
 
The Tony-nominated actor celebrates his birthday September 19.
Ramin Karimloo as Jean Valjean in Les Misérables.
Ramin Karimloo as Jean Valjean in Les Misérables. Matthew Murphy

September 19 marks the birthday of Tony nominee Ramin Karimloo. To celebrate, we're taking a look back at some of his biggest roles.

Karimloo first debuted on Broadway as Jean Valjean in the most recent revival of Les Misérables, but has performed as the title role in The Phantom of the Opera and originated the role of the Phantom in the U.K. production of Love Never Dies, for which he earned an Olivier nomination. In 2012, his band released their first album Human Heart, followed by The Road to Find Out: South and The Road to Find Out: East. He was last seen on Broadway in Anastasia, where he originated the role of Russian soldier Gleb.

Read: SNAPS FOR OPENING NIGHT: ANASTASIA'S RAMIN KARIMLOO GETS GLAM

Flip through some of his other career highlights below:

Nancy Opel, Mariand Torres, Josh Grisetti, Emily Skinner, Ramin Karimloo, Shuler Henlsey, Kaley Ann Voorhees and Tony Yazbeck in <i>Prince of Broadway</i>
Nancy Opel, Mariand Torres, Josh Grisetti, Emily Skinner, Ramin Karimloo, Shuler Henlsey, Kaley Ann Voorhies, and Tony Yazbeck in Prince of Broadway Ryoji Fukuoka
Mariand Torres and Ramin Karimloo in <i>Prince of Broadway</i>
Mariand Torres and Ramin Karimloo in Prince of Broadway Ryoji Fukuoka
Ramin Karimloo and Kaley Ann Voorhees in <i>Prince of Broadway</i>
Ramin Karimloo and Kaley Ann Voorhees in Prince of Broadway Ryoji Fukuoka
Karimloo played Raoul in the West End <i>Phantom of the Opera</i>
Ramin Karimloo in the West End Phantom of the Opera
Karimloo played Chris in a 2005 UK tour of <i>Miss Saigon</i>
Ramin Karimloo in the UK tour of Miss Saigon
Ramin Karimloo and Sierra Boggess in <i>Love Never Dies</i>
Ramin Karimloo and Sierra Boggess in Love Never Dies Catherine Ashmore
Sierra Boggess and Ramin Karimloo in <i>Love Never Dies</i>
Sierra Boggess and Ramin Karimloo in Love Never Dies Catherine Ashmore
Ramin Karimloo and Sierra Boggess in <i>Love Never Dies</i>
Ramin Karimloo and Sierra Boggess in Love Never Dies Catherine Ashmore
Ramin Karimloo in <i>The Phantom of the Opera </i>at Royal Albert Hall
Ramin Karimloo in The Phantom of the Opera at Royal Albert Hall Alastair Muir
Ramin Karimloo as Jean Valjean in Les Misérables.
Ramin Karimloo in Les Misérables Matthew Murphy
