From Les Misérables to Glee: Look Through the Theatre Highlights of Lea Michele

Photo Features   From Les Misérables to Glee: Look Through the Theatre Highlights of Lea Michele
By Playbill Staff
Aug 29, 2019
 
The stage and screen star celebrates her birthday August 29.
Lea Michele
Lea Michele Joe Seer / Shutterstock, Inc.

Before starring in the Fox series Glee, Lea Michele made her Broadway debut in Les Misérables and went on to perform in Ragtime, Fiddler on the Roof, and Spring Awakening. She celebrates her birthday August 29.

Michele was also featured on Ryan Murphy's horror-comedy series Scream Queens and most recently starred in The Mayor, produced by Hamilton Tony Award winner Daveed Diggs.

Flip through photos of her career highlights below:

21 PHOTOS
Lea Michele as Young Cosette in Les Misérables
Peter Friedman and Lea Michele in Ragtime Catherine Ashmore
Lea Michele in Ragtime Catherine Ashmore
Lea Michele and Peter Friedman in Ragtime
Laura Michelle Kelly, Lea Michele, Molly Ephraim, Sally Murphy, and Tricia Paoluccio in Fiddler on the Roof Carol Rosegg
Lea Michele in Round House Theatre’s production of The Diary of Anne Frank Stan Barouh
John Gallagher, Jr., Jonathan Groff, and Lea Michele in Spring Awakening
Lea Michele and Jonathan Groff in Spring Awakening Joan Marcus
Jonathan Groff and Lea Michele in Spring Awakening Monique Carboni
Lea Michele as Eponine in Les Misérables
