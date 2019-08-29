From Les Misérables to Glee: Look Through the Theatre Highlights of Lea Michele

The stage and screen star celebrates her birthday August 29.

Before starring in the Fox series Glee, Lea Michele made her Broadway debut in Les Misérables and went on to perform in Ragtime, Fiddler on the Roof, and Spring Awakening. She celebrates her birthday August 29. Michele was also featured on Ryan Murphy's horror-comedy series Scream Queens and most recently starred in The Mayor, produced by Hamilton Tony Award winner Daveed Diggs. Flip through photos of her career highlights below:

