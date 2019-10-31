Brian Stokes Mitchell, who earned the 2000 Tony for Best Actor in a Musical for Kiss Me, Kate, and was also honored with an Isabelle Stevenson Award from the Tonys for his work with The Actors Fund, celebrates his birthday October 31.
Mitchell gave Tony-nominated performances in Man of La Mancha, August Wilson’s King Hedley II, and Ragtime. Other notable Broadway shows include Kiss of the Spider Woman, Jelly’s Last Jam, Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, and Shuffle Along.
Flip through photos of his career highlights below:
From Ragtime to Shuffle Along: Celebrating Brian Stokes Mitchell's Greatest Stage Roles
Mitchell has been a special guest performer on Playbill Travel’s Broadway on the High Seas cruises. Cabins are now on sale for Broadway in the Great Northwest, Playbill Travel’s first domestic cruise featuring Kate Baldwin, Tedd Firth, Aaron Lazar, and Faith Prince (April 26–May 4, 2020), and for Broadway on the Mediterranean (August 31–September 7, 2020), featuring Audra McDonald, Will Swenson, Gavin Creel, Caissie Levy and Lindsay Mendez, and for Broadway on the Nile (December 27, 2020–January 7, 2021), with performers soon to be announced. To book a suite or stateroom, call Playbill Travel at 866-455-6789 or visit PlaybillTravel.com.