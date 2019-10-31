From Ragtime to Shuffle Along: Celebrating Brian Stokes Mitchell’s Greatest Stage Roles

By Playbill Staff
Oct 31, 2019
 
Tony winner Brian Stokes Mitchell was last seen on Broadway in Shuffle Along.
Brian Stokes Mitchell Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Brian Stokes Mitchell, who earned the 2000 Tony for Best Actor in a Musical for Kiss Me, Kate, and was also honored with an Isabelle Stevenson Award from the Tonys for his work with The Actors Fund, celebrates his birthday October 31.

Mitchell gave Tony-nominated performances in Man of La Mancha, August Wilson’s King Hedley II, and Ragtime. Other notable Broadway shows include Kiss of the Spider Woman, Jelly’s Last Jam, Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, and Shuffle Along.

Flip through photos of his career highlights below:

Angela Teek and Brian Stokes Mitchell in <i>Oh, Kay!</i>
Angela Teek and Brian Stokes Mitchell in Oh, Kay! Martha Swope
Tamara Tunie, Brian Stokes Mitchell and Angela Teek in <i>Oh, Kay!</i>
Tamara Tunie, Brian Stokes Mitchell and Angela Teek in Oh, Kay! Martha Swope
Brian Stokes Mitchell and Angela Teek in <i>Oh, Kay!</i>
Brian Stokes Mitchell and Angela Teek in Oh, Kay! Martha Swope
Jeff Hyslop and Brian Stokes Mitchell in <i>Kiss of the Spider Woman</i>
Jeff Hyslop and Brian Stokes Mitchell in Kiss of the Spider Woman Martha Swope
Jeff Hyslop, Chita Rivera and Brian Stokes Mitchell in <i>Kiss of the Spider Woman</i>
Jeff Hyslop, Chita Rivera and Brian Stokes Mitchell in Kiss of the Spider Woman Martha Swope
Brian Stokes Mitchell and Howard McGillin in <i>Kiss of the Spider Woman</i>
Brian Stokes Mitchell and Howard McGillin in Kiss of the Spider Woman Martha Swope
Brian Stokes MItchell in <i>Ragtime</i>
Brian Stokes MItchell in Ragtime Catherine Ashmore
Brian Stokes MItchell and Audra McDonald in <i>Ragtime</i>
Brian Stokes MItchell and Audra McDonald in Ragtime Catherine Ashmore
Audra McDonald and Brian Stokes MItchell record <i>Ragtime</i>
Audra McDonald and Brian Stokes MItchell record Ragtime
Audra McDonald and Brian Stokes Mitchell in <i>Ragtime</i>
Audra McDonald and Brian Stokes Mitchell in Ragtime Catherine Ashmore
