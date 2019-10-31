From Ragtime to Shuffle Along: Celebrating Brian Stokes Mitchell’s Greatest Stage Roles

Tony winner Brian Stokes Mitchell was last seen on Broadway in Shuffle Along.

Brian Stokes Mitchell, who earned the 2000 Tony for Best Actor in a Musical for Kiss Me, Kate, and was also honored with an Isabelle Stevenson Award from the Tonys for his work with The Actors Fund, celebrates his birthday October 31.

Mitchell gave Tony-nominated performances in Man of La Mancha, August Wilson’s King Hedley II, and Ragtime. Other notable Broadway shows include Kiss of the Spider Woman, Jelly’s Last Jam, Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, and Shuffle Along.

