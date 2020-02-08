From Maureen to Mermaid: Celebrating the Stage Work of Sherie Rene Scott

From Maureen to Mermaid: Celebrating the Stage Work of Sherie Rene Scott
By Playbill Staff
Feb 08, 2020
 
The Tony Award nominee celebrates her birthday February 8.
Sherie Rene Scott

Tony nominee Sherie Rene Scott, whose credits include The Little Mermaid, Rent, Aida, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, Everyday Rapture, and more, celebrates her birthday February 8.

Scott was last seen on Broadway in The Front Page at the Broadhurst Theatre. Her Off-Broadway work has included The Portuguese Kid at Manhattan Theatre Club, Whorl Inside a Loop, Landscape of the Body, Debbie Does Dallas, and The Last Five Years.

She recently re-teamed with former The Last Five Years and Dirty Rotten Scoundrels co-star Norbert Leo Butz for the concert Twohander.

Sherie Rene Scott in <i>Rent</i>
Sherie Rene Scott in Rent
Sherie Rene Scott in <i>Aida</i>
Sherie Rene Scott in Aida Joan Marcus
Sherie Rene Scott in <i>Aida</i>
Sherie Rene Scott in Aida Joan Marcus
Sherie Rene Scott, Adam Pascal and Heather Headley in <i>Aida</i>
Sherie Rene Scott, Adam Pascal, and Heather Headley in Aida Greg Gorman
Sherie Rene Scott in <i>Debbie Does Dallas</i>
Sherie Rene Scott in Debbie Does Dallas
Sherie Rene Scott in <i>Debbie Does Dallas</i>
Sherie Rene Scott in Debbie Does Dallas
Sherie Rene Scott in <i>The Last Five Years</i>
Sherie Rene Scott in The Last Five Years Joan Marcus
Sherie Rene Scott and Norbert Leo Butz in <i>The Last Five Years</i>
Sherie Rene Scott and Norbert Leo Butz in The Last Five Years Joan Marcus
Norbert Leo Butz, Sherie Rene Scott, and John Lithgow in <i>Dirty Rotten Scoundrels</i>
Norbert Leo Butz, Sherie Rene Scott, and John Lithgow in Dirty Rotten Scoundrels Craig Schwartz
Norbert Leo Butz, John Lithgow, and Sherie Rene Scott in <i>Dirty Rotten Scoundrels</i>
Norbert Leo Butz, John Lithgow, and Sherie Rene Scott in Dirty Rotten Scoundrels Craig Schwartz
