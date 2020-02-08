From Maureen to Mermaid: Celebrating the Stage Work of Sherie Rene Scott

The Tony Award nominee celebrates her birthday February 8.

Tony nominee Sherie Rene Scott, whose credits include The Little Mermaid, Rent, Aida, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, Everyday Rapture, and more, celebrates her birthday February 8.

Scott was last seen on Broadway in The Front Page at the Broadhurst Theatre. Her Off-Broadway work has included The Portuguese Kid at Manhattan Theatre Club, Whorl Inside a Loop, Landscape of the Body, Debbie Does Dallas, and The Last Five Years.

She recently re-teamed with former The Last Five Years and Dirty Rotten Scoundrels co-star Norbert Leo Butz for the concert Twohander.