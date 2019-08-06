From Miss Adelaide to Miss Hannigan: Celebrating the Greatest Roles of Faith Prince

The Tony Award winner celebrates her birthday August 6.

Tony Award winner Faith Prince celebrates her birthday August 6. The actor, who made her Broadway debut in 1989 in Jerome Robbins' Broadway, is best known for her defining turn as Adelaide in the 1992 revival of Guys and Dolls opposite Nathan Lane. Through the course of her three decade career onstage, Prince has graced the Broadway in hits including The King and I, Bells Are Ringing, A Catered Affair, and, most recently, Seth Rudetsky and Jack Plotnick’s Disaster!.

