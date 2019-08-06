From Miss Adelaide to Miss Hannigan: Celebrating the Greatest Roles of Faith Prince

From Miss Adelaide to Miss Hannigan: Celebrating the Greatest Roles of Faith Prince
By Playbill Staff
Aug 06, 2019
 
The Tony Award winner celebrates her birthday August 6.
Guys_and_Dolls_Revival_Broadway_Production_Photo_1992_07_HR.jpg
Nathan Lane and Faith Prince Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts

Tony Award winner Faith Prince celebrates her birthday August 6. The actor, who made her Broadway debut in 1989 in Jerome Robbins' Broadway, is best known for her defining turn as Adelaide in the 1992 revival of Guys and Dolls opposite Nathan Lane. Through the course of her three decade career onstage, Prince has graced the Broadway in hits including The King and I, Bells Are Ringing, A Catered Affair, and, most recently, Seth Rudetsky and Jack Plotnick’s Disaster!.

Flip through photos of Prince's career highlights below:

From Miss Adelaide to Miss Hannigan: Celebrating the Greatest Roles of Faith Prince

From Miss Adelaide to Miss Hannigan: Celebrating the Greatest Roles of Faith Prince

Michael-Rupert, Faith-Prince & Chip-Zien.jpg
Michael Rupert, Faith Prince, and Chip Zien in Falsettoland Carol Rosegg/ Martha Swope
Susann Fletcher, Faith Prince and Debbie Shapiro in <i>Jerome Robbins' Broadway</i>
Susann Fletcher, Faith Prince and Debbie Shapiro in Jerome Robbins' Broadway Martha Swope
Faith Prince in <i>Guys and Dolls</i>
Faith Prince in Guys and Dolls Martha Swope
Guys_and_Dolls_Revival_Broadway_Production_Photo_1992_07_HR.jpg
Nathan Lane and Faith Prince in Guys and Dolls Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Faith Prince and Nathan Lane in <i>Guys and Dolls</i>
Faith Prince and Nathan Lane in Guys and Dolls Martha Swope
Faith Prince and Nathan Lane in <i>Guys and Dolls</i>
Faith Prince and Nathan Lane in Guys and Dolls Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Faith Prince in the recording session for <i>Guys and Dolls</i>
Faith Prince in the recording session for Guys and Dolls RCA
Peter Gallagher, Josie de Guzman, Nathan Lane and Faith Prince in the recording session for <i>Guys and Dolls</i>
Peter Gallagher, Josie de Guzman, Nathan Lane, and Faith Prince in the recording session for Guys and Dolls RCA
Faith Prince with her Tony Award
Faith Prince with her Tony Award Joseph Marzullo
Jean Smart, Faith Prince and Mary McDonnell in the TV series "High Society"
Jean Smart, Faith Prince and Mary McDonnell in the TV series High Society CBS
