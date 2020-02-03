From Nathan Detroit to Gary: Celebrating Nathan Lane on His Birthday

The Producers. A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum. Guys and Dolls. Not to mention The Birdcage and The Lion King. Nathan Lane's career has been studded with memorable star turns, and now Playbill looks back on them in honor of the three-time Tony Award winner's birthday.
In addition to his Tony-winning turns in A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, The Producers, and Angels in America, Lane's stage credits include Present Laughter; On Borrowed Time; Guys and Dolls; Laughter on the 23rd Floor; Love! Valor! Compassion!; The Man Who Came To Dinner; The Odd Couple; November; Waiting for Godot; The Addams Family; The Nance; The Front Page; and Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus He is also a two-time Emmy Award winner for his voiceover work.
