From Nathan Detroit to Gary: Celebrating Nathan Lane on His Birthday

toggle menu
toggle search form
Photo Features   From Nathan Detroit to Gary: Celebrating Nathan Lane on His Birthday
By Playbill Staff
Feb 03, 2020
 
In honor of the prolific stage star's February 3 birthday, take a look back at his storied career.
Gary_Broadway_Opening Night_2019_X_HR
Nathan Lane Joseph Marzullo/WENN

The Producers. A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum. Guys and Dolls. Not to mention The Birdcage and The Lion King. Nathan Lane's career has been studded with memorable star turns, and now Playbill looks back on them in honor of the three-time Tony Award winner's birthday.

In addition to his Tony-winning turns in A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, The Producers, and Angels in America, Lane's stage credits include Present Laughter; On Borrowed Time; Guys and Dolls; Laughter on the 23rd Floor; Love! Valor! Compassion!; The Man Who Came To Dinner; The Odd Couple; November; Waiting for Godot; The Addams Family; The Nance; The Front Page; and Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus He is also a two-time Emmy Award winner for his voiceover work.

Celebrating 3-Time Tony Award Winner Nathan Lane

Celebrating 3-Time Tony Award Winner Nathan Lane

47 PHOTOS
(Standing) Cara Buono, Frances Conroy, Kate Burton, and Nathan Lane (Sitting) Colin Stinton, Ann Talman, Henderson Forsythe, Jane Hoffman, and John Bedford-Lloyd in <i>Some Americans Abroad</i>
(Standing) Cara Buono, Frances Conroy, Kate Burton, and Nathan Lane (Sitting) Colin Stinton, Ann Talman, Henderson Forsythe, Jane Hoffman, and John Bedford-Lloyd in Some Americans Abroad Martha Swope
Nathan Lane and Peter Gallagher in <i>Guys and Dolls</i>
Nathan Lane and Peter Gallagher in Guys and Dolls Martha Swope
Walter Bobbie, Nathan Lane and J.K. Simmons in <i>Guys and Dolls</i>
Walter Bobbie, Nathan Lane, and J.K. Simmons in Guys and Dolls Martha Swope
Faith Prince and Nathan Lane in <i>Guys and Dolls</i>
Faith Prince and Nathan Lane in Guys and Dolls Martha Swope
Nathan Lane in <i> Laughter on the 23rd Floor</i>
Nathan Lane in Laughter on the 23rd Floor Martha Swope
Mark Linn-Baker, John Slattery and Nathan Lane in <i> Laughter on the 23rd Floor</i>
Mark Linn-Baker, John Slattery, and Nathan Lane in Laughter on the 23rd Floor Martha Swope
Nathan Lane in <i>Love! Valour! Compassion!</i>
Nathan Lane in Love! Valour! Compassion!
Ernie Sabella, Jim Stanek, Nathan Lane, and cast in <i> A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum</i>
Ernie Sabella, Jim Stanek, Nathan Lane, and cast in A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum Joan Marcus
Nathan Lane and Mark Linn-Baker in <i>A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum</i>
Nathan Lane and Mark Linn-Baker in A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum Joan Marcus
Leigh Zimmerman and Nathan Lane in <i>A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum</i>
Leigh Zimmerman and Nathan Lane in A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum Joan Marcus
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Today’s Most Popular News:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!