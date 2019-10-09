From Passion to The King and I: Look Back at Marin Mazzie's Career on the Stage

The beloved late theatre veteran was born October 9.

Marin Mazzie, a Tony Award nominee for her performances in Kiss Me, Kate, Ragtime, and Passion, made her Broadway debut in Big River, appearing in 10 more Broadway shows before her untimely passing September 13, 2018, following a three-year battle with ovarian cancer.

Born October 9, 1960, Ms. Mazzie's myriad credits included star turns in Spamalot, Man of La Mancha, and Bullets Over Broadway, as well as Broadway's Next to Normal, in which she shared the stage with her husband, Jason Danieley, plus many more regional productions and concerts. Celebrate the career of a remarkable leading lady with the gallery below.