From Passion to The King and I: Look Back at Marin Mazzie's Career on the Stage

By Playbill Staff
Oct 09, 2019
 
The beloved late theatre veteran was born October 9.
Marin Mazzie in The King and I Paul Kolnik

Marin Mazzie, a Tony Award nominee for her performances in Kiss Me, Kate, Ragtime, and Passion, made her Broadway debut in Big River, appearing in 10 more Broadway shows before her untimely passing September 13, 2018, following a three-year battle with ovarian cancer.

Born October 9, 1960, Ms. Mazzie's myriad credits included star turns in Spamalot, Man of La Mancha, and Bullets Over Broadway, as well as Broadway's Next to Normal, in which she shared the stage with her husband, Jason Danieley, plus many more regional productions and concerts. Celebrate the career of a remarkable leading lady with the gallery below.

George Merritt, Brian Lane Green, and Marin Mazzie in <i>Big River</i>
George Merritt, Brian Lane Green, and Marin Mazzie in Big River Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
George Merritt, Brian Lane Green, and Marin Mazzie in <i>Big River</i>
George Merritt, Brian Lane Green, and Marin Mazzie in Big River Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Marin Mazzie and Daniel Jenkins in <i>Big River</i>
Marin Mazzie and Daniel Jenkins in Big River Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Marin Mazzie and Jere Shea
Marin Mazzie and Jere Shea in Passion
Jere Shea and Marin Mazzie
Jere Shea and Marin Mazzie in Passion
Donna Murphy, Marin Mazzie, and Jere Shea
Marin Mazzie and Jere Shea in Passion
Marin Mazzie
Marin Mazzie in Passion
Peter Friedman and Marin Mazzie in <i>Ragtime</i>
Peter Friedman and Marin Mazzie in Ragtime Catherine Ashmore
Marin Mazzie, Alex Strange, Lea Michele, and Peter Friedman in <i>Ragtime</i>
Marin Mazzie, Alex Strange, Lea Michele, and Peter Friedman in Ragtime Cathering Ashmore
Marin Mazzie and Brian Stokes Mitchell in Kiss Me, Kate
Marin Mazzie and Brian Stokes Mitchell in Kiss Me, Kate Photo by Joan Marcus
