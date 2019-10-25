From Rent to Disaster!: See Some of Adam Pascal’s Career Highlights

toggle menu
toggle search form
Photo Features   From Rent to Disaster!: See Some of Adam Pascal’s Career Highlights
By Hannah Vine
Oct 25, 2019
 
To celebrate Adam Pascal on his birthday, take a look back through some of his past shows and performances.
Adam_Pascal_Birthday_Ggraphic_HR

Tony nominee Adam Pascal, most recently on Broadway as Edward in Pretty Woman: The Musical, celebrates his birthday October 25. Pascal, who was Tony-nominated for his performance as Roger in the original Broadway company of Rent, has also been seen on Broadway in Cabaret, Aida, Rent, Memphis, Chicago, and Disaster!.

Scroll through the photos from his shows below:

From Rent to Disaster! See Some of Adam Pascal’s Career Highlights

From Rent to Disaster! See Some of Adam Pascal’s Career Highlights

To celebrate Adam Pascal on his birthday look back through some of his past shows and performances.

24 PHOTOS
Adam Pascal
Adam Pascal Monica Simoes
Anthony Rapp and Adam Pascal in Rent.
Anthony Rapp and Adam Pascal in Rent Joan Marcus
Adam Pascal and Daphne Rubin-Vega in <i>Rent</i>
Adam Pascal and Daphne Rubin-Vega in Rent Photo by Joan Marcus
The original Broadway cast of Rent.
The original Broadway cast of Rent Joan Marcus
The original Broadway cast of <i>Rent.</i>
The original Broadway cast of Rent Joan Marcus/Carol Rosegg
Adam Pascal
Adam Pascal in Chicago
R. Lowe, Adam Pascal, Amy Spanger and Amra-Faye Wright
R. Lowe, Adam Pascal, Amy Spanger and Amra-Faye Wright in Chicago
Adam Pascal, Cabaret's final Emcee
Adam Pascal, Cabaret's final Emcee
Adam Pascal and Heather Headley in <i>Aida</i>
Adam Pascal and Heather Headley in Aida Joan Marcus
Sherie Rene Scott, Adam Pascal and Heather Headley in <i>Aida</i>
Sherie Rene Scott, Adam Pascal and Heather Headley in Aida Greg Gorman
Share

LOVE THEATRE? CHECK OUT THE NEW ARRIVALS AT THE PLAYBILL STORE!

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!