From Rent to Disaster!: See Some of Adam Pascal’s Career Highlights

To celebrate Adam Pascal on his birthday, take a look back through some of his past shows and performances.

Tony nominee Adam Pascal, most recently on Broadway as Edward in Pretty Woman: The Musical, celebrates his birthday October 25. Pascal, who was Tony-nominated for his performance as Roger in the original Broadway company of Rent, has also been seen on Broadway in Cabaret, Aida, Rent, Memphis, Chicago, and Disaster!.

Scroll through the photos from his shows below:



