From Rent to If/Then: Look Back at Anthony Rapp on the Stage

The actor celebrates his birthday October 26.

Anthony Rapp, who originated the role of Mark in the Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical Rent, celebrates his birthday October 26.

The actor has since appeared on Broadway in You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown and, most recently, If/Then. His film credits include Adventures in Babysitting, Dazed and Confused, and the screen adaptation of Rent.

Flip through photos of some of his theatre highlights below:



From Rent to If/Then: Look Back at Anthony Rapp on the Stage From Rent to If/Then: Look Back at Anthony Rapp on the Stage 22 PHOTOS