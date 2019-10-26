From Rent to If/Then: Look Back at Anthony Rapp on the Stage

From Rent to If/Then: Look Back at Anthony Rapp on the Stage
By Playbill Staff
Oct 26, 2019
 
The actor celebrates his birthday October 26.
Anthony Rapp in Rent.
Anthony Rapp in Rent. Joan Marcus

Anthony Rapp, who originated the role of Mark in the Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical Rent, celebrates his birthday October 26.

The actor has since appeared on Broadway in You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown and, most recently, If/Then. His film credits include Adventures in Babysitting, Dazed and Confused, and the screen adaptation of Rent.

Flip through photos of some of his theatre highlights below:

22 PHOTOS
Anthony Rapp and Adam Pascal in <i>Rent</i>
Anthony Rapp and Adam Pascal in Rent Joan Marcus
Anthony Rapp in Rent.
Anthony Rapp in Rent Joan Marcus
Anthony Rapp and the company
Anthony Rapp and the company in Rent
Jesse L. Martin, Anthony Rapp, and Taye Diggs
Jesse L. Martin, Anthony Rapp, and Taye Diggs in Rent
Tracie Thoms and Anthony Rapp in the film of "Rent."
Tracie Thoms and Anthony Rapp in the film version of Rent Photo by phil bray;
From Left: Adam Pascal and Anthony Rapp in "Rent".
Adam Pascal and Anthony Rapp in the film version of Rent
<i>Some Americans</i> cast: Enid Graham, Corey Stoll, Pamela Payton-Wright, John Cunningham, Halley Feiffer, Tom Cavanagh, Emily Bergl, Anthony Rapp and Cristin Milioti.
Enid Graham, Corey Stoll, Pamela Payton-Wright, John Cunningham, Halley Feiffer, Tom Cavanagh, Emily Bergl, Anthony Rapp and Cristin Milioti in Some Americans Abroad Photo by Joan Marcus
Some Americans Abroad's Tom Cavanagh and Anthony Rapp.
Tom Cavanagh and Anthony Rapp in Some Americans Abroad Photo by Joan Marcus
Anthony Rapp, Stanley Wayne Mathis , B.D. Wong and Ilana Levine
Anthony Rapp, Stanley Wayne Mathis , B.D. Wong, and Ilana Levine in You're a Good Man Charlie Brown
Ilana Levine and Anthony Rapp in <i>You&#39;re a Good Man Charlie Brown</i>
Ilana Levine and Anthony Rapp in You're a Good Man Charlie Brown
