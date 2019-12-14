From Side Show to Next to Normal: A Look Back at Alice Ripley on the Stage

Tony Award winner Alice Ripley celebrates her birthday December 14.
Ripley was part of the original cast of The Who’s Tommy on Broadway and played the original Betty Schaefer in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Sunset Boulevard, starring Glenn Close. She won a Tony for her moving portrayal of Diana in Broadway’s Pulitzer Prize-winning musical Next to Normal, and was nominated again for playing one half of the iconic Hilton twins in Side Show. She was last seen on Broadway in American Psycho.
Flip through photos of her stage career below:
Celebrating Tony Award Winner Alice Ripley
Ripley has been a special guest performer on Playbill’s Broadway on the High Seas cruises. Cabins are available for Playbill’s Broadway on the High Seas July 2018 cruise to Iceland, accompanied by Judy Kuhn, Christine Ebersole, Rob McClure, Jarrod Spector, Carmen Cusack, and Sierra Boggess.
Tickets are now also on sale for the Broadway on the High Seas June–July 2019 Odyssey Through the Greek Isles, with a lineup of top Broadway stars to be announced. Call Judy Perl Worldwide for tickets at (844) 561-3625 and visit PlaybillTravel.com for booking and information.
SEE WHAT YOUR FAVORITE STARS ARE UP TO AWAY FROM BROADWAY WITH PLAYBILL UNIVERSE!