From Guys and Dolls to Gigi: Celebrating the Stage Work of Victoria Clark

Photo Features   From Guys and Dolls to Gigi: Celebrating the Stage Work of Victoria Clark
By Playbill Staff
Oct 10, 2019
 
The Tony winner celebrates her birthday October 10.
Victoria Clark
Victoria Clark Bjorn Bolinder

Victoria Clark, who won a Tony Award in 2005 for her performance in The Light in the Piazza, celebrates her birthday October 10.

The celebrated actor, who has also received acclaim for recent directing projects, was also Tony-nominated for her performances in Sister Act, Cinderella, and Gigi. Clark was most recently seen onstage touring the colorado premiere of André Previn and Tom Stoppard’s Penelope with Renée Fleming at Aspen Music Festival and School.

Flip through photos of her career highlights below:

43 PHOTOS
Victoria Clark, Jason Graae, Lynne Wintersteller and Alyson Reed in <i>A Grand Night for Singing</i>
Victoria Clark, Jason Graae, Lynne Wintersteller and Alyson Reed in A Grand Night for Singing Martha Swope
Victoria Clark, Jason Graae and Alyson Reed in <i>A Grand Night for Singing</i>
Victoria Clark, Jason Graae and Alyson Reed in A Grand Night for Singing Martha Swope
Megan Mullally, Victoria Clark and Matthew Broderick in <i>How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying</i>
Megan Mullally, Victoria Clark and Matthew Broderick in How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying Joan Marcus
Victoria Clark and Jonathan Freeman in <i>How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying</i>
Victoria Clark and Jonathan Freeman in How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying Joan Marcus
Victoria Clark, Matthew Broderick and Megan Mullally in <i>How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying</i>
Victoria Clark, Matthew Broderick and Megan Mullally in How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying Joan Marcus
Victoria Clark and company in <i>How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying</i>
Victoria Clark and company in How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying
Victoria Clark and Bill Buell in <i>Titanic</i>
Victoria Clark and Bill Buell in Titanic Joan Marcus
Bill Buell and Victoria Clark record the <i>Titanic</i> cast album
Bill Buell and Victoria Clark record the Titanic cast album Joan Marcus
Kelli O&#39;Hara and Victoria Clark in <i data-rte2-sanitize="italic">The Light in the Piazza</i>.
Victoria Clark and Kelli O'Hara in The Light in the Piazza Joan Marcus
Victoria Clark in <i>The Light in the Piazza</i>
Victoria Clark in The Light in the Piazza Joan Marcus
