From Starlight Express to She Loves Me: Look Back at Jane Krakowski on the Stage

Photo Features   From Starlight Express to She Loves Me: Look Back at Jane Krakowski on the Stage
By Playbill Staff
Oct 11, 2019
 
Krakowski, who won a Tony Award in 2003 for her performance in Nine, celebrates her birthday October 11.
Jane Krakowski
Jane Krakowski Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com

Jane Krakowski, the stage and screen star who won a Tony Award for her performance as the sultry Carla in the 2003 revival of Nine, celebrates her birthday October 11.

Krakowski has appeared in eight Broadway shows, including her Tony-nominated breakout 1989 performance in Grand Hotel. She earned another Tony nomination for her most recent Broadway appearance, in the 2016 revival of She Loves Me.

She is also known for her TV performances as Jenna Maroney on 30 Rock, Jacqueline Voorhees on Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, and in Fox's recent A Christmas Story Live!

Flip through her stage highlights below:

Krakowski won a Tony Award in 2003 for her performance in Nine.

26 PHOTOS
Jane Krakowski and Robert Downey, Jr in American Passion Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Erica Gimpel, Anne Marie Bobby, Jane Krakowski, and Martha Plimpton in American Passion Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Jane Krakowski in American Passion Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Robert Torti (center) with Mary Ann Lamb, Nicole Picard, Reva Rice, Lola Knox, Jane Krakowski, Christina Youngman and Andrea McArdle in Starlight Express.
Robert Torti (center) with Mary Ann Lamb, Nicole Picard, Reva Rice, Lola Knox, Jane Krakowski, Christina Youngman and Andrea McArdle in Starlight Express Martha Swope & Associates
Jane Krakowski and Barry Bernal in Starlight Express Martha Swope
Cast of Starlight Express Martha Swope
David Carroll and Jane Krakowski in Grand Hotel Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Rex Smith and Jane Krakowski in Grand Hotel Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Jane Krakowski in Grand Hotel
Jane Krakowski in Grand Hotel
