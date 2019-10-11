From Starlight Express to She Loves Me: Look Back at Jane Krakowski on the Stage

Krakowski, who won a Tony Award in 2003 for her performance in Nine, celebrates her birthday October 11.

Jane Krakowski, the stage and screen star who won a Tony Award for her performance as the sultry Carla in the 2003 revival of Nine, celebrates her birthday October 11. Krakowski has appeared in eight Broadway shows, including her Tony-nominated breakout 1989 performance in Grand Hotel. She earned another Tony nomination for her most recent Broadway appearance, in the 2016 revival of She Loves Me. She is also known for her TV performances as Jenna Maroney on 30 Rock, Jacqueline Voorhees on Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, and in Fox's recent A Christmas Story Live! Flip through her stage highlights below:

