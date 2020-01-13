From Sweet Charity to Chicago: Look Back at Gwen Verdon on the Stage

Gwen Verdon, the legendary Broadway star, was born January 13, 1925, and to celebrate, we’re taking a look back at her stage career. Verdon received four Tony Awards over the course of her three-decade career on Broadway: Can-Can in 1954; Damn Yankees in 1956; New Girl in Town in 1958; and Redhead 1959. She was also nominated for Tony Awards for her performances in Sweet Charity and Chicago. Recently, Michelle Williams earned an Emmy and Golden Globe for playing Verdon on FX's limited series Fosse/Verdon. From Sweet Charity to Chicago: Look Back at Gwen Verdon on the Stage From Sweet Charity to Chicago: Look Back at Gwen Verdon on the Stage 14 PHOTOS