From Sweet Charity to Chicago: Look Back at Gwen Verdon on the Stage

By Playbill Staff
Jan 13, 2020
 
Verdon received four Tony Awards over the course of her three-decade stage career.
Gwen Verdon, the legendary Broadway star, was born January 13, 1925, and to celebrate, we’re taking a look back at her stage career.

Verdon received four Tony Awards over the course of her three-decade career on Broadway: Can-Can in 1954; Damn Yankees in 1956; New Girl in Town in 1958; and Redhead 1959. She was also nominated for Tony Awards for her performances in Sweet Charity and Chicago.

Recently, Michelle Williams earned an Emmy and Golden Globe for playing Verdon on FX's limited series Fosse/Verdon.

Gwen Verdon in Damn Yankees.
Gwen Verdon in Damn Yankees The New York Public Library
Redhead_Broadway_Production_Photos_1959_Gwen_Verdon_Cast_HR_Vandamm_Studio.jpg
Gwen Verdon and cast in Redhead Vandamm_Studio/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Redhead_Broadway_Production_Photos_1959_Gwen_Verdon_HR.jpg
Gwen Verdon in Redhead ©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Redhead_Broadway_Production_Photos_1959_Gwen_Verdon_Cast_HR.jpg
Gwen Verdon and cast in Redhead ©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Gwen Verdon in Sweet Charity.
Gwen Verdon in Sweet Charity. Friedman-Abeles / The New York Public Library
Gwen Verdon and Chita Rivera in Chicago.
Gwen Verdon and Chita Rivera in Chicago Martha Swope / The New York Public Library
Chicago_Broadway_Production_Photos_1975_Jerry_Orbach_Gwen_Verdon_M_O'Haughey_HR_Martha_Swope.jpg
Jerry Orbach, Gwen Verdon, M. O'Haughey in Chicago Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Chicago_Broadway_Production_Photos_1975_Gwen_Verdon_HR_Martha_Swope.jpg
Gwen Verdon in Chicago Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Chita Rivera and Gwen Verdon in <i>Chicago</i>
Chita Rivera and Gwen Verdon in Chicago Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Chicago_Broadway_Production_Photos_1975_Gwen_Verdon_Cast_HR_Martha_Swope.jpg
Gwen Verdon and cast in Chicago Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
