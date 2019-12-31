From Sweet Charity to The Addams Family: Celebrating Bebe Neuwirth on the Stage

toggle menu
toggle search form
Photo Features   From Sweet Charity to The Addams Family: Celebrating Bebe Neuwirth on the Stage
By Playbill Staff
Dec 31, 2019
 
The two-time Tony Award winner celebrates her birthday December 31.
Bebe Neuwirth in <i>Chicago</i>
Bebe Neuwirth in Chicago

Stage and screen star Bebe Neuwirth, born December 31, won Tony Awards for her performances in Sweet Charity and Chicago. Neuwirth's other Broadway credits include The Addams Family, in which she starred as Morticia, Fosse, A Chorus Line, Little Me, Dancin', and Damn Yankees.

In celebration of her birthday, flip through photos of her stage highlights below!

Celebrating Bebe Neuwirth on the Stage

Celebrating Bebe Neuwirth on the Stage

33 PHOTOS
_Broadway_Production_Photo_nypl.digitalcollections.f10defe0-eaa5-0132-b32b-58d385a7bbd0.001.w_HR.jpg
Allison Williams, Ann Reinking, and Bebe Neuwirth in Sweet Charity Martha Swope//©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Bebe Neuwirth, Debbie Allen and Allison Williams in <i>Sweet Charity</i>
Bebe Neuwirth, Debbie Allen and Allison Williams in Sweet Charity Alan Pappe
Sweet Charity_Broadway Revival_1986_Production Photos_X_HR
Debbie Allen, Bebe Neuwirth and Allison Williams Martha Swope/New York Public Library
Debbie Allen, Bebe Neuwirth and Allison Williams in <i>Sweet Charity</i>
Debbie Allen, Bebe Neuwirth and Allison Williams in Sweet Charity Alan Pappe
Bebe Neuwirth and Victor Garber in <i>Damn Yankees</i>
Bebe Neuwirth and Victor Garber in Damn Yankees Carol Rosegg
Bebe Neuwirth in <i>Damn Yankees</i>
Bebe Neuwirth in Damn Yankees Carol Rosegg
Victor Garber, Bebe Nuewirth and Jere Shea in <i>Damn Yankees</i>
Victor Garber, Bebe Nuewirth and Jere Shea in Damn Yankees Ken Howard
Victor Garber and Bebe Neuwirth
Victor Garber and Bebe Neuwirth Carol Rosegg
Victor Garber and Bebe Neuwirth
Victor Garber and Bebe Neuwirth Carol Rosegg
Bebe Neuwirth
Bebe Neuwirth Carol Rosegg
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!