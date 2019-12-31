From Sweet Charity to The Addams Family: Celebrating Bebe Neuwirth on the Stage

The two-time Tony Award winner celebrates her birthday December 31.

Stage and screen star Bebe Neuwirth, born December 31, won Tony Awards for her performances in Sweet Charity and Chicago. Neuwirth's other Broadway credits include The Addams Family, in which she starred as Morticia, Fosse, A Chorus Line, Little Me, Dancin', and Damn Yankees.

In celebration of her birthday, flip through photos of her stage highlights below!