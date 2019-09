From Vanessa to Satine: Look Back at Karen Olivo on the Stage

The Tony Award winner celebrates her birthday August 7.

Karen Olivo, currently starring as Satine in the hit Broadway musical Moulin Rouge, celebrates her birthday August 7.

Olivo, who played Angelica Schuyler in the Chicago production of Hamilton, won her Tony for playing Anita in the Broadway revival of West Side Story; she has also been seen on Broadway in Rent, Brooklyn, and In the Heights.

Flip through photos of her career below: