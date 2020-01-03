From Wicked to Aladdin: A Look Back at Telly Leung on the Stage

toggle menu
toggle search form
Photo Features   From Wicked to Aladdin: A Look Back at Telly Leung on the Stage
By Playbill Staff
Jan 03, 2020
 
Leung, recently on Broadway in Aladdin, celebrates his birthday January 3.
Telly Leung
Telly Leung at PHD Rooftop Lounge Marc J. Franklin

Telly Leung, whose most recent Broadway credit was as the title character in Broadway’s Aladdin, celebrates his birthday January 3.

Leung, who had a featured role on the TV series Glee, made his Broadway debut at age 22 in the 2002 revival of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Flower Drum Song. He also appeared in the 2011 revival of Godspell, and was also seen on Broadway in Allegiance and In Transit. Regionally, the actor starred in the Chicago production of Wicked.

Read: HOW EVERY BROADWAY ROLE HAS LED TELLY LEUNG TO PLAYING DISNEY’S ALADDIN

From Wicked to Aladdin: Look Back at Telly Leung on the Stage

From Wicked to Aladdin: Look Back at Telly Leung on the Stage

18 PHOTOS
Telly Leung in <i>Wicked</i>
Telly Leung in Wicked
Telly Leung and Wayne Brady
Telly Leung and Wayne Brady in Rent at the Hollywood Bowl
Wayne Brady and Telly Leung in <i>Rent </i>at the Hollywood Bowl
Wayne Brady and Telly Leung in Rent at the Hollywood Bowl
Corbin Bleu and Telley Leung
Corbin Bleu and Telley Leung in Godspell
Telly Leung in <i>Godspell</i>
Telly Leung in Godspell Jeremy Daniel
Telly Leung and Anna Maria Perez de Tagle in <i>Godspell</i>
Telly Leung and Anna Maria Perez de Tagle in Godspell Jeremy Daniel
Telly Leung
Telly Leung in Glee
Telly Leung
Telly Leung in Glee
Telly Leung and Katie Rose Clarke in Allegiance
Telly Leung and Katie Rose Clarke in Allegiance Matthew Murphy
Telly Leung and the cast of Allegiance
Telly Leung and the cast of Allegiance Matthew Murphy
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!