From Wicked to Aladdin: A Look Back at Telly Leung on the Stage

Leung, recently on Broadway in Aladdin, celebrates his birthday January 3.

Telly Leung, whose most recent Broadway credit was as the title character in Broadway's Aladdin, celebrates his birthday January 3. Leung, who had a featured role on the TV series Glee, made his Broadway debut at age 22 in the 2002 revival of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Flower Drum Song. He also appeared in the 2011 revival of Godspell, and was also seen on Broadway in Allegiance and In Transit. Regionally, the actor starred in the Chicago production of Wicked.