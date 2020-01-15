Frozen Duo Caissie Levy and Patti Murin, The Book of Mormon’s Andrew Rannells and Nikki M. James, More to Salute Kristen and Bobby Lopez at New York Pops Gala

Several alums of Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez’s work on stage and screen will take the stage at Carnegie Hall for the New York Pops’ 37th birthday gala. The April 27 event, under the baton of Pops Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke, will pay tribute to the Oscar-winning songwriting duo.
Tapped to perform are Frozen’s current Broadway Elsa and Anna: Caissie Levy and Patti Murin; Tony-winning The Book of Mormon alum Nikki M. James and her co-star Andrew Rannells; Mykal Kilgore (who appeared in the musical’s national tour); original Avenue Q cast members John Tartaglia, Stephanie D’Abruzzo, Jennifer Barnhart, and Rick Lyon; and two stage alums whose voices can be heard in animated films that earned the Lopezes Oscars: Tony winner Santino Fontana (Frozen) and Jaime Camil (Coco).
Additional talent for the concert, titled Into the Unknown! The Songs of Kristen & Bobby Lopez, will be announced at a later date. Tickets, starting at $75, are available at NewYorkPops.org.
Prior to the gala, the New York Pops will offer three concerts at Carnegie Hall: a January 24 Rodgers and Hammerstein celebration featuring Tony nominee Max von Essen and Olivier winner Laura Michelle Kelly; I'm Every Woman: Divas On Stage with Mandy Gonzalez, Carrie Manolakos, and Alex Newell February 14; and a tribute to John Williams March 27.