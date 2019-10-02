Full Cast Announced for White Plains Performing Arts Center Aida

The Elton John and Tim Rice musical will play the Westchester venue this fall.

White Plains Performing Arts Center has announced full casting for their upcoming production of Elton John and Tim Rice's Aida, playing the Westchester venue October 11–27. Kim Onah will lead the cast in the title role opposite Jordan Bollwerk as Radames and Kristin Wetherington as Amneris.

Also in the cast are Andrew Foote as Zoser, Devin J. Hall as Mereb, John Anthony Lopez as Pharoah, Kevin Brooks as Amnorso, and Blair Beasley as Nehebka, with an ensemble comprising Shante Clark, Charlsey Coyle, Meghan Deeley, Mike Ferlita, Chelsea Ann Jones, Thomas Knapp, Cameron Loyal, TJ Newton, Matthew Oster, Dayna Marie Quincy, and Kristina Walz.

With a score by John and Rice and book by David Henry Hwang, Linda Woolverton, and Robert Falls, Aida is inspired by Giuseppe Verdi and Antonio Ghislanzoni's 1871 opera of the same name, telling the story of a love triangle between an enslaved Nubian princess, the Egyptian princess she serves, and the man to which the latter is betrothed. Originally produced by Disney Theatrical, Aida premiered on Broadway in 2000, earning the production's original star Heather Headley a Tony Award.

WPPAC's production will be directed by Amy Griffin, with Stephen Ferri serving as music director and choreography by Anthony Murphy. Scenic design is by Christopher & Justin Swader, lighting design by Jamie Roderick, and sound design by Jon Weston, with T. Rick Jones serving as stage manager.

For more information and tickets, visit WPPAC.com.

