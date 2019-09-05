Full Cast Announced for World Premiere of The Prince of Egypt

Based on the animated film, the new musical begins previews February 5, 2020, at London’s Dominion Theatre.

Complete casting has been announced for the London world premiere of The Prince of Egypt, the new stage musical based on the 1998 DreamWorks Animation movie that features a score by Academy Award winner Stephen Schwartz (Wicked, Pippin).

The Prince Egypt ensemble will feature Simbi Akande, Casey Al-Shaqsy, Joe Atkinson, Danny Becker, Felipe Bejarano, Pàje Campbell, Adam Filipe, Soophia Foroughi, Natalie Green, Jack Harrison-Cooper, Rachael Ireson, KaleneJeans, Christian Knight, Jessica Lee, Oliver Lidert, Jay Marsh, Scott Maurice, Carly Miles, Sam Oladeinde, Alice Readie, Christopher Short, Ricardo Walker, Danny Williams, Niko Wirachman, and Sasha Woodward.

They join previously announced principal cast members Luke Brady (Moses), Liam Tamne (Ramses), Christine Allado (Tzipporah), Alexia Khadime (Miriam), Joe Dixon (Seti), Debbie Kurup (Queen Tuya), Gary Wilmot (Jethro), Adam Pearce (Hotep), Tanisha Spring (Nefertari), and Silas Wyatt-Barke (Aaron).

The Prince of Egypt will begin performances February 5, 2020, ahead of a February 25 opening night at the Dominion Theatre.

Schwartz, who won an Academy Award for Best Original Song for “When You Believe,” has expanded his score for the stage production that features a book by Philip LaZebnik (Mulan, Pocahontas).

Scott Schwartz will direct the London staging, having previously helmed the 2017 world premiere at the TheatreWorks Silicon Valley (this year's Regional Theatre Tony Award recipient) in a co-production with Fredericia TeaterDenmark.

The Prince of Egypt has choreography by Sean Cheesman; set designs by Kevin Depinet; costume designs by Ann Hould-Ward; lighting design by Mike Billings; sound design by Gareth Owen; projection designs by Jon Driscoll; illusion designs by Chris Fisher; orchestrations by August Eriksmoen; musical supervision and arrangements by Dominick Amendum; musical direction by Dave Rose and casting by Jim Arnold CDG.

