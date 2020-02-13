Full Cast Set for Broadway's Mrs. Doubtfire Musical

Tony nominee Rob McClure will play Daniel Hillard (turned Euphegenia Doubtfire), reprising his role from the world premiere.

The full cast is set for the Broadway premiere of Mrs. Doubtfire, the new musical based on the 1993 comedy. Performances begin March 9 at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre, where opening night is set for April 5.

As previously announced, Tony nominee Rob McClure will play Daniel Hillard/Euphegenia Doubtfire, with Jenn Gambatese as Miranda Hillard, Peter Bartlett as Mr. Jolly, Charity Angél Dawson as Wanda Sellner, Mark Evans as Stuart Dunmire, J. Harrison Ghee as Andre Mayem, Analise Scarpaci as Lydia Hillard, Jake Ryan Flynn as Christopher Hillard, Avery Sell as Natalie Hillard, and Brad Oscar as Frank Hillard.

Rounding out the company will Cameron Adams, Akilah Ayanna, Calvin L. Cooper, Kaleigh Cronin, Casey Garvin, Maria Dalanno, David Hibbard, KJ Hippensteel, Aaron Kaburick, Erica Mansfield, Brian Martin, Alexandra Matteo, Sam Middleton, Doreen Montalvo, LaQuet Sharnell Pringle, Jaquez André Sims, Lily Tamburo, Travis Waldschmidt, and Aléna Watters.

The musical, featuring a score by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick and a book co-written by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O'Farrell, premiered last year at Seattle's 5th Avenue Theatre. The musical is directed by Jerry Zaks, choreographed by Lorin Latarro, with music supervision by Ethan Popp.

