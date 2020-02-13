Full Cast Set for Broadway's Mrs. Doubtfire Musical

toggle menu
toggle search form
Broadway News   Full Cast Set for Broadway's Mrs. Doubtfire Musical
By Playbill Staff
Feb 13, 2020
Buy Tickets to Mrs. Doubtfire
 
Tony nominee Rob McClure will play Daniel Hillard (turned Euphegenia Doubtfire), reprising his role from the world premiere.
Rob McClure
Rob McClure Tracy Martin

The full cast is set for the Broadway premiere of Mrs. Doubtfire, the new musical based on the 1993 comedy. Performances begin March 9 at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre, where opening night is set for April 5.

As previously announced, Tony nominee Rob McClure will play Daniel Hillard/Euphegenia Doubtfire, with Jenn Gambatese as Miranda Hillard, Peter Bartlett as Mr. Jolly, Charity Angél Dawson as Wanda Sellner, Mark Evans as Stuart Dunmire, J. Harrison Ghee as Andre Mayem, Analise Scarpaci as Lydia Hillard, Jake Ryan Flynn as Christopher Hillard, Avery Sell as Natalie Hillard, and Brad Oscar as Frank Hillard.

Rounding out the company will Cameron Adams, Akilah Ayanna, Calvin L. Cooper, Kaleigh Cronin, Casey Garvin, Maria Dalanno, David Hibbard, KJ Hippensteel, Aaron Kaburick, Erica Mansfield, Brian Martin, Alexandra Matteo, Sam Middleton, Doreen Montalvo, LaQuet Sharnell Pringle, Jaquez André Sims, Lily Tamburo, Travis Waldschmidt, and Aléna Watters.

The musical, featuring a score by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick and a book co-written by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O'Farrell, premiered last year at Seattle's 5th Avenue Theatre. The musical is directed by Jerry Zaks, choreographed by Lorin Latarro, with music supervision by Ethan Popp.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Today’s Most Popular News:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!