Full Cast Set for Love Life at Encores!, Starring Kate Baldwin and Brian Stokes Mitchell

Victoria Clark directs the March staging at New York City Center.

The complete cast is set for the upcoming Encores! presentation of Love Life, directed by Tony winner Victoria Clark. As previously announced, Tony nominee Kate Baldwin and Tony winner Brian Stokes Mitchell will star as Susan and Sam Cooper.

The pair will be joined by John Edwards (the upcoming MJ) as Hobo, Sara Jean Ford (The Phantom of the Opera) as Miss Ideal Man, Isabella Houston as Elizabeth Cooper, Owen Tabaka as Johnny Cooper, and Clarke Thorell (My Fair Lady) as Bill/Mr. Cynic.

Rounding out the ensemble are Adam Bashian, Sarah Bowden, Jonathan Christopher, Kerry Conte, Sara Esty, Daniel Everidge,Maria Failla, Shiloh Goodin, Mary Illes, Andrea Jones-Soloja, Cory Lingner, John-Michael Lyles, Renni Anthony Magee, Tiffany Mann, Kristin Piro, Heath Saunders, Dave Schoonover, Daniel Schwait, Allyson Tucker, Vishal Vaidya, Ryan Worsing, and Minami Yusui

Performances will run March 18–22 at New York City Center. JoAnn Hunter choreographs the production, with Music Director Rob Berman conducting the Encores! Orchestra.

Kurt Weill and Alan Jay Lerner's 1948 collaboration follows a couple against the backdrop of decades of American history—though they don't age, several monumental events impact the world surrounding them.



