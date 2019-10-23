Full Cast Set for My Fair Lady Tour Ahead of December Launch

See who’s joining Shereen Ahmed and Laird Mackintosh in the North American touring company.

Complete casting has been announced for the upcoming North American tour of Lincoln Center Theater’s Tony-nominated revival of Lerner & Loewe’s My Fair Lady.

Leslie Alexander will play Mrs. Higgins with Adam Grupper as Alfred P. Doolittle, alongside the previously announced Shereen Ahmed as Eliza Doolittle and Laird Mackintosh as Professor Henry Higgins.

The cast also includes Kevin Pariseau as Colonel Pickering, Wade McCollum as Professor Zoltan Karpathy, Gayton Scott as Mrs. Pearce, and Sam Simahk as Freddy Eynsford-Hill.

Rounding out the ensemble are Mark Aldrich, Rajeer Alford, Colin Anderson, Polly Baird, Mark Banik, Michael Biren, Shavey Brown, Anne Brummel, Henry Byalikov, Mary Callanan, Jennifer Evans, Nicole Ferguson, Kaitlyn Frank, Juliane Godfrey, Colleen Grate, Patrick Kerr, Brandon Leffler, Nathalie Marrable, William Michals, Rommel Pierre O’Choa, JoAnna Rhinehart, Sarah Quinn Taylor, Fana Tesfagiorgis, Michael Williams, and John T. Wolfe.

Directed by Barlett Sher, the tour will begin in Syracuse, New York, before officially opening December 19 at The Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.

The Broadway production won the 2018 Drama Desk, Outer Critics and Drama League Awards for Best Musical Revival and was nominated for 10 Tony Awards.

