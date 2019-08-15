Full Cast Set for National Tour of Mean Girls Musical

Broadway alum Danielle Wade will play Cady Heron, joining previously announced Mariah Rose Faith, Megan Masako Haley, Jonalyn Saxer, and Mary Kate Morrissey.

The complete cast is set for the upcoming national tour of Mean Girls, which will kick off September 21 in Buffalo, New York.

Danielle Wade, a standby in the Broadway company, will star as Cady Heron, joining the previously announced Mariah Rose Faith as Regina George, Megan Masako Haley as Gretchen Wieners, Jonalyn Saxer as Karen Smith, and Mary Kate Morrissey, and Janis Sarkisian.

The company will also include Eric Huffman (The Book of Mormon national tour) as Damian Hubbard, Gaelen Gilliland (SpongeBob SquarePants) as Mrs. Heron/Ms. Norbury/Mrs. George, Adante Carter (Serenbe Playhouse's Hair) as Aaron Samuels, Nashville native Kabir Bery as Kevin Gnapoor, and Lawrence E. Street (Carmen Jones) as Mr. Duvall.

Rounding out the cast are English Bernhardt, DeShawn Bowens, Will Branner, Morgan Bryant, Sarah Crane, Ixchel Cuellar, Mary Beth Donahoe, Niani Feelings, Sky Flaherty, Samuel Gerber, Fernell Hogan II, Asia Marie Kreitz, Olivia Renteria, Grace Romanello, Sydney Mei Ruf-Wong, Marcus Shane, Kaitlyn Louise Smith, David Wright Jr. and Blake Zelesnikar.

Following the inaugural Buffalo stint, the musical, directed and choreographed by Casey Nicholaw, will then go on to play stops including Philadelphia, Chicago, Boston, Orlando, Denver, Las Vegas, and Los Angeles. Click here for the full itinerary.

The musical, featuring a book by Tina Fey (who wrote and appeared in the 2004 comedy) and score by Jeff Richmond and Nell Benjamin, continues its run at the August Wilson Theatre, where it opened in April last year.

