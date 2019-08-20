Full Cast Unveiled for Ross Golan Musical The Wrong Man

American Idol finalist Anoop Desai, Kyle Robinson, Debbie Christine Tjong, and more join the world premiere Off-Broadway.

MCC Theater has unveiled the complete cast for its upcoming world premiere of The Wrong Man from multi-Platinum songwriter Ross Golan. The new musical, directed by Tony winner Thomas Kail, will kick off MCC's 2019–2020 season, with performances set to begin September 18 in the Newman Mills Theater.

Joining the previously announced Joshua Henry, Ciara Renée, and Ryan Vasquez are American Idol finalist Anoop Desai, Tilly Evans-Krueger (RENT: Live), Malik Kitchen (Hamilton), Libby Lloyd, Amber Pickens (Cirque du Soleil Paramour), Kyle Robinson (An American in Paris), Debbie Christine Tjong (Rags Parkland Sings the Songs of the Future), and Julius Williams.

The Wrong Man features a book, music, and lyrics by Golan, who has collaborated with the likes of Nicki Minaj, Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, and Idina Menzel. The Reno, Nevada-set show tells the story of a man who is framed for murder after being in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Opening night is set for October 7.

Director Kail reunites with music supervisor and fellow Hamilton Tony winner Alex Lacamoire. Taylor Peckham serves as music director, and two-time Emmy winner Travis Wall is choreographer.