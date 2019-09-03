Fun Home to Make Australian Premiere in 2020

The Tony Award-winning musical is part of Melbourne Theatre Company's upcoming season.

The Australian premiere of Fun Home will open at the Arts Centre Melbourne in July 2020. Melbourne Theatre Company presents the Tony Award-winning musical in collaboration with Sydney Theatre Company as part of its upcoming season.

With music by Jeanine Tesori and a book and lyrics by Lisa Kron, the musical is based on Alison Bechdel’s graphic memoir about seeing her parents through grown-up eyes. Tesori and Kron made history with Fun Home in 2015 when the production became the first Broadway musical written by women to win the Best Musical Tony and the first Tony-winning musical to have a lesbian as its main character.

The Australian production will be directed by Dean Bryant (Sweet Charity) and is set to star Lisa McCune (The King and I), Ryan Gonzalez (Jersey Boys), Maggie McKenna (Muriel’s Wedding The Musical), Lucy Maunder (Ladies in Black), Adam Murphy (Shakespeare in Love) and Chloé Zuel (West Side Story).

The 2020 season at MTC will also feature original works including Benjamin Law's Torch the Place, Joanna Murray-Smith's Berlin, and Aidan Fennessy's The Heartbreak Choir, along with Shakespeare's As You Like It and Sam Shepard's True West.

For more information, visit MTC.com.au.

