Further Casting Set for London Revival of The Boy Friend Starring Janie Dee

Performances will begin November 22 at the Menier Chocolate Factory.

A handful of stage veterans have joined the growing cast for the first major London revival of The Boy Friend in over 10 years. As previously announced, Amara Okereke will star as Polly (the role that marked Julie Andrews' Broadway debut) in the Menier Chocolate Factory staging, with Jack Butterworth as Bobby van Husen and Olivier Award winner Janie Dee as Madame Dubonnet.

Newly added to the company are Tom Bales as Alphonse, Ryan Carter as Pierre, Chloe Goodliffe as Nancy, Matthew Ives as Pépé, Bethany Huckle as Lolita, Emily Langham as Fay, Gabrielle Lewis-Dodson as Maisie, Annie Southall as Dulcie, Peter Nash as Marcel, and Robert Portal as Percival Brown.

The production, directed by Matthew White, will begin November 22, with opening night set for December 3. Performances are scheduled through March 7, 2020.

Set in Madame Dubonnet's finishing school in the French Riviera, the 1920s pastiche musical by Sandy Wilson follows a group of young girls as they grow up and fall in love. The show originally opened in London in 1953 and on Broadway in 1954, the latter production turning a then-unknown Andrews into a star.