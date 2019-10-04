Game of Thrones’ Brenock O’Connor, Zara Devlin, and More to Star in World Premiere of Sing Street Off-Broadway

The musical adaptation of John Carney’s indie film will premiere at New York Theatre Workshop this fall.

Brenock O’Connor (Game of Thrones, Living the Dream) will star as Conor alongside Zara Devlin (Hecuba) as Raphina in the upcoming world-premiere musical adaptation of Sing Street at New York Theatre Workshop. As previously announced, Tony-winning director Rebecca Taichman (Indecent), Tony-winning playwright Enda Walsh (Once), and choreographer Sonya Tayeh (Hundred Days) bring John Carney’s indie hit film to the stage with a new wave score.

Adapted from his 2016 film about first love and the power of music, Sing Street features a book by Walsh and music and lyrics by Carney and Gary Clark (frontman of Danny Wilson). Performances will begin November 25 ahead of a December 16 opening.

Set in Dublin in 1985, in the midst of the recession, Sing Street follows new kid Conor and his schoolmates as they start a band to get the attention of the mysterious Raphina.

The cast of Sing Street will also include Max William Bartos (Uncut Gems) as Darren, Brendan C. Callahan (She Loves Me) as Gary, Billy Carter (Hangmen) as Robert, Gus Halper (Ride the Cyclone) as Brendan, Jakeim Hart (Blue Bloods) as Larry, Martin Moran (All The Rage) as Brother Baxter, Anne L. Nathan (Once) as Sandra, Johnny Newcomb (The Last Ship) as Barry, Gian Perez (In the Heights) as Kevin, Sam Poon (Runaways) as Eamon, Skyler Volpe (The Hello Girls) as Anne, and Amy Warren (Women of a Certain Age) as Penny. Ilan Eskenazi (Iron Fist) will understudy the role of Conor.

Sing Street will feature scenic and costume design by Bob Crowley (An American in Paris; Once), lighting design by Christopher Akerlind (Waitress), sound design by Darron L West (Lobby Hero), and music supervision and orchestrations by Martin Lowe (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child; Once). Fred Lassen (Prince of Broadway) will serve as music director, Deborah Hecht (Angels in America) will serve as dialect coach, and Amanda Spooner (Log Cabin) will be the stage manager. Casting is by Tara Rubin Casting.