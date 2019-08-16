Game of Thrones Star Daniel Portman and More Tapped for World Premiere of The Last King of Scotland

Portman will play Scottish doctor Nicholas Garrison opposite Tobi Bamtefa as Ugandan President Idi Amin.

Game of Thrones star Daniel Portman has been cast as Scottish doctor Nicholas Garrigan in the world premiere stage adaptation of Giles Foden’s novel, The Last King of Scotland. Portman will star opposite National Theatre alum Tobi Bamtefa (Network, Barber Shop Chronicles) as Ugandan president (and dictator) Idi Amin.

Sheffield Theatres will host the staging, with previews starting September 27 and an opening set for October 1. The play is adapted for the stage by Steve Waters and directed by Gbolahan Obisesan.

Rounding out the cast are Akuc Bol, George Eggay, Peter Hamilton Dyer, Baker Mukasa, John Omole, Joyce Omotola, Mark Oosterveen, Hussina Raja, and Eva Jane Willis.

The play features set and costume design by Rebecca Brower, lighting design by Sally Ferguson, sound design by Donato Wharton, video design by Zsolt Balogh, and movement direction by Kane Husbands.