Gavin Creel, Ariana DeBose, More Join 2019 Lineup for Darren Criss’ Elsie Fest

Gavin Creel, Ariana DeBose, More Join 2019 Lineup for Darren Criss' Elsie Fest
By Ryan McPhee
Sep 10, 2019
 
The Broadway-themed music festival returns to Central Park in October.
Darren Criss has revealed the initial slate of performers to join him in Central Park for the fifth annual Elsie Fest, taking place October 5 at Summerstage.

In addition to Criss, the roster includes Tony winner Gavin Creel (Hello, Dolly!), Tony-winning Hadestown composer Anaïs Mitchell, Tony nominee and upcoming West Side Story film star Ariana DeBose, and entertainer Michael Feinstein.

Darren Criss Andrew Hendrick/Broadway Records

Additionally, the music festival will feature performances from the cast of Broadway’s upcoming Jagged Little Pill, as well as performers from the Rodgers and Hammerstein organization’s R&H Goes Pop series and cast members from A Very Potter Musical in honor of the Criss-penned parody’s 10th anniversary.

The festival, the brainchild of Criss, Jujamcyn President Jordan Roth, and talent manager Ricky Rollins, launched in 2015. Returning as a partner is West Village piano bar Marie’s Crisis, which will host a showtune singalong for attendees.

Additional talent will be announced in the coming weeks.

