Gavin Lee and Sierra Boggess Star in Concert Version of Mr. Magoo's Christmas Carol December 16

By Andrew Gans
Dec 16, 2019
 
The performance, featuring Kyle Selig, Jennifer Cody, and more, benefits The Actors Fund.
The Actors Fund, in association with Universal Theatrical Group and Margaret Styne, presents a one-night-only concert version of Mr. Magoo’s Christmas Carol December 16 at the Gerald W. Lynch Theater at John Jay College.

Carl Andress directs the evening, with choreography by Nathan Peck based on the original work by Marcos Santana. Grammy and Emmy winner John McDaniel has written new orchestrations for the score and serves as the evening’s music director.

Jimmy Awards 2019_Kyle Selig_HR.jpg
Kyle Selig Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Gavin Lee stars as Mr. Magoo/Ebenezer Scrooge with Sierra Boggess as Belle, Clifton Duncan as Bob Crachit, Ali Ewoldt as Mrs. Crachit, Kyle Selig as Young Ebenezer, Matthew Scott as Fred, Byron Jennings as Jacob Marley, Don Darryl Rivera as the Ghost of Christmas Past, Edward Hibbert as the Ghost of Christmas Present, Ian Fitzgerald Gallagher as the Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come, Klea Blackhurst as the Charwoman, Jennifer Cody as the Laundress, Jeff Blumenkrantz as the Undertaker, Stephen DeRosa as The Old Man, and Jeff Hiller as The Director.

Additional performers include Aiden DeJesus Alberto, Natalie Ballenger, Cameron Mitchell Bell, Allison Marie Carr, Finn Douglas, Ta’Nika Gibson, Alexandra Frohlinger, Roddy Kennedy, Emily Larger, Kevin Ligon, Colby Lindeman, Jillian Louis, Gloria Manning, Aisha Mitchell, Joe Moeller, Addie Morales, Robert Pendilla, Shane Pry, Jody Reynard, Ayla Schwartz, Jessica Sheridan, Emily Tanner, Joshua Turchin, Clyde Voce, and Thom Christopher Warren.

Mr. Magoo’s Christmas Carol features a score by Jule Styne and Bob Merrill. The musical is a retelling of the Dickens classic, featuring the comically myopic cartoon character Quincy Magoo. Originally aired in December 1962, Mr. Magoo's Christmas Carol was the first animated holiday special produced specifically for television.

The Actors Fund first presented the concert production, adapted for the stage by Tim Pinckney, December 14, 2014, also as a benefit led by Andress and McDaniel. Several of the actors who took part in that concert will be reprising their roles for this performance.

Proceeds from the evening benefit the programs and services of The Actors Fund, the national human services organization that helps everyone in performing arts and entertainment.

For tickets, priced $75–$250, visit ActorsFund.org.

Douglas Sills, Joshua Henry, Betsy Wolfe and More in Mr. Magoo's Christmas Carol

Douglas Sills, Joshua Henry, Betsy Wolfe and More in Mr. Magoo's Christmas Carol

Mr. Magoo's Christmas Carol, a benefit concert for The Actors Fund, was held Dec. 15. Tony Award nominee Douglas Sills (The Scarlet Pimpernel, Little Shop of Horrors) starred in the title role.

(Updated December 16, 2019)

