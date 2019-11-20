Gavin Lee and Sierra Boggess Will Star in Concert Version of Mr. Magoo's Christmas Carol

The performance, also featuring Claybourne Elder, Kyle Selig, Jennifer Cody, and more, will benefit The Actors Fund.

The Actors Fund, in association with Universal Theatrical Group and Margaret Styne, will present a one-night-only concert version of Mr. Magoo’s Christmas Carol December 16 at the Gerald W. Lynch Theater at John Jay College.

Carl Andress will direct the evening, with choreography by Nathan Peck based on the original work by Marcos Santana. Grammy and Emmy winner John McDaniel has written new orchestrations for the score and will serve at the evening’s music director.

Gavin Lee will star as Mr. Magoo/Ebenezer Scrooge with Sierra Boggess as Belle, Claybourne Elder as Bob Crachit, Kyle Selig as Young Ebenezer, Matthew Scott as Fred, Michael Potts as Jacob Marley, Don Darryl Rivera as the Ghost of Christmas Past, Frederic Odgaard as the Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come, Klea Blackhurst as the Charwoman, Jennifer Cody as the Laundress, Jeff Blumenkrantz as the Undertaker, Stephen DeRosa as The Old Man, and Jeff Hiller as The Director. Additional casting will be announced soon.

Mr. Magoo’s Christmas Carol features a score by Jule Styne and Bob Merrill. The musical is a retelling of the Dickens classic, featuring the comically myopic cartoon character Quincy Magoo. Originally aired in December 1962, Mr. Magoo's Christmas Carol was the first animated holiday special produced specifically for television.

The Actors Fund first presented the concert production, adapted for the stage by Tim Pinckney, December 14, 2014, also as a benefit led by Andress and McDaniel. Several of the actors who took part in that concert will be reprising their roles for this performance.

Proceeds from the evening will benefit the programs and services of The Actors Fund, the national human services organization that helps everyone in performing arts and entertainment.

For tickets, priced $75 –$250, visit ActorsFund.org.

