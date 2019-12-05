Geffen Playhouse Adds Anna Moench's Man of God to 2020 Season

The new play will begin performances in March in L.A.

Los Angeles' Geffen Playhouse has added Anna Moench's play Man of God to its 2020 season, replacing the previously announced Nightfall by Marisela Treviño Orta. In Man of God, members of a Korean Christian girls’ youth group discover that their revered pastor has hidden a camera in their hotel bathroom while on a mission trip to Bangkok.

Man of God will be directed by Maggie Burrows and will run March 3–April 12.

The play is described by the Geffen as a funny feminist thriller about that moment when girls realize the male gaze has been watching all along (and decide they’re definitely gonna do something about it).

Man of God had its world premiere earlier this year as an East West Players (EWP) production at the David Henry Hwang Theatre at the Union Center of the Arts in Los Angeles. EWP is the largest producing organization of Asian American artistic work.

Casting for the Geffen production to be announced.

Moench is a playwright and screenwriter. Her play Mothers was seen at the Playwrights Realm earlier this season; other plays include Birds of North America and Sin Eaters. She is an alum of UCSD’s Playwriting MFA program, the Emerging Writers Group at The Public, Youngblood at EST, and the Jam at New Georges.