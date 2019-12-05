Geffen Playhouse Adds Anna Moench's Man of God to 2020 Season

toggle menu
toggle search form
Los Angeles News   Geffen Playhouse Adds Anna Moench's Man of God to 2020 Season
By Olivia Clement
Dec 05, 2019
Buy Tickets to Man of God
 
The new play will begin performances in March in L.A.
Geffen Playhouse
Geffen Playhouse

Los Angeles' Geffen Playhouse has added Anna Moench's play Man of God to its 2020 season, replacing the previously announced Nightfall by Marisela Treviño Orta. In Man of God, members of a Korean Christian girls’ youth group discover that their revered pastor has hidden a camera in their hotel bathroom while on a mission trip to Bangkok.

Man of God will be directed by Maggie Burrows and will run March 3–April 12.

Anna Moench
Anna Moench

The play is described by the Geffen as a funny feminist thriller about that moment when girls realize the male gaze has been watching all along (and decide they’re definitely gonna do something about it).

Man of God had its world premiere earlier this year as an East West Players (EWP) production at the David Henry Hwang Theatre at the Union Center of the Arts in Los Angeles. EWP is the largest producing organization of Asian American artistic work.

Casting for the Geffen production to be announced.

Moench is a playwright and screenwriter. Her play Mothers was seen at the Playwrights Realm earlier this season; other plays include Birds of North America and Sin Eaters. She is an alum of UCSD’s Playwriting MFA program, the Emerging Writers Group at The Public, Youngblood at EST, and the Jam at New Georges.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!