Geffen Welcomes 6 New Playwrights to Writers’ Room

The program for L.A.-based writers heads into its second year this fall.

Boni B. Alvarez, Chloé Hung, Inda Craig-Galván, Juan José Alfonso, Ramiz Monsef, and Ruby Rae Spiegel will be the next round of playwrights to participate in the Geffen Playhouse's The Writers Room. Founded by Artistic Director Matt Shakman last year, the program provides a forum to develop new work for Angeles-based writers.

The one-year residency is facilitated by the Geffen's manager of new play development, Rachel Wiegardt-Egel. In addition to the feedback of their fellow writers, members will receive dramaturgical support from the Geffen’s artistic staff and the opportunity to further develop their work with directors and actors, culminating in a reading series.

Playwright-actor Alvarez's plays include America Adjacent, Bloodletting, and Fixed. A Chinese-Canadian writer and director, Hung's plays include All Our Yesterdays, Issei, He Say, and Three Women of Swatow. Craig-Galván’s plays include Black Super Hero Magic Mama, I Go Somewhere Else, and Welcome to Matteson! Alfonso is a playwright and producer who has worked on the Emmy-winning American Crime and Agent Carter, among other series; his play An Educated Guess was developed at NYTW and Steppenwolf. Monsef is a co-author of the musical The Unfortunates and The Many Deaths of Nathan Stubblefield; his newest play 3 Farids was part of The Bushwick Starr reading series. Spiegel’s Dry Land was seen Off-Broadway with Colt Coeur and was a finalist for the Susan Smith Blackburn Prize; she has written for the TV shows The OA, Purity, and Mindhunter, among others.

For more information visit GeffenPlayhouse.org.