George Salazar, Mj Rodriguez, and Amber Riley Begin Little Shop of Horrors in Pasadena

Tony nominee Kevin Chamberlin and T.V. Carpio join them in the Howard Ashman-Alan Menken musical that begins previews September 17.

A new West Coast production of Little Shop of Horrors, featuring Be More Chill cast member George Salazar as Seymour opposite Pose star Mj Rodriguez as Audrey, and Dreamgirls Olivier Award winner Amber Riley as Audrey II, begins previews September 17 at the Pasadena Playhouse.

The Mike Donahue-helmed production will open September 25 for a run through October 20.

The cast also features Tony nominee Kevin Chamberlin (The Addams Family) as Mr. Mushnik and Matthew Wilkas (Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark) as Orin, as well as Brittany Campbell, Tickwanya Jones, and Cheyenne Isabel Wells as the Ronettes. Rounding out the company are puppeteers Tyler Bremer, Kelsey Kato, Tim Kopacz, Sarah Kay Peters, and Paul Turbiak.

The Pasadena Playhouse production runs concurrently with an Off-Broadway revival, starring Jonathan Groff and Tammy Blanchard at the West Side Theatre.

Little Shop of Horrors has music direction by Darryl Archibald, choreography by Will B. Bell, scenic design by Dane Laffrey, costume design by Danae Iris McQueen, lighting design by Josh Epstein, sound design by Veronika Vorel, with puppet design, direction and choreography by Sean Cawelti. Casting is by Telsey + Company/Ryan Tymensky, CSA, and stage management is by Jill Gold.

