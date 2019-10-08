George Street Playhouse, Long Wharf Theatre, Wilma Theater, and More Are Hiring

Playbill offers an extensive selection of available jobs within the theatre industry, serving as the online source for careers in theatre.

From auditions to administrative roles, Playbill is the online source for careers in theatre. Check out our selection of available theatrical administrative positions below. You can browse the full list of industry jobs in our extensive Job Listings database.

MULTIMEDIA AND DIGITAL MARKETING ASSOCIATE, George Street Playhouse

The Multimedia/Digital and Marketing Associate is an integral part of the marketing and sales team and is responsible for assisting the Director of Marketing and PR and Assistant Director of Marketing and PR with content creation and results reporting for all campaigns -- with a focus on the execution and facilitation of digital and multimedia strategies.

GENERAL MANAGER, The Acting Company

The Acting Company, the nation’s only repertory company dedicated to the development of American classical actors, is seeking a full-time GENERAL MANAGER. Reporting to and working closely with the Executive Director, the General Manager will work as an integral part of the Acting Company (TAC) team to develop and implement effective fiscal strategies that support the mission and sustainability of the organization. This position has front-line interaction with board members, patrons, vendors, union representatives, artists, and others. He/she and must be able to work confidently and effectively with all stakeholders. The ideal candidate will be a proactive, positive and enthusiastic Acting Company advocate who thrives as part of a small, highly collaborative team.

LEARNING AND ENGAGEMENT MANAGER, OPERA America

The Learning and Engagement Manager is responsible for a portfolio of engagement, education and professional development programs. Reporting to the Director of Learning and Leadership, the ideal candidate is a forward thinker with strong organizational and interpersonal skills, and full comprehension of office management systems and procedures.

STAFF ACCOUNTANT, The Public Theater

The Public Theater seeks an experienced and savvy Staff Accountant to become part of our Finance team. The Finance department works with multiple departments throughout the Theater to deliver accurate and timely financial information. This position will report to the Controller and is responsible for daily accounting functions and processes, month-end, and financial and analytical tasks for the purpose of supporting the accounting function at The Public. This position will work with the rest of the team to help drive process improvements and implement internal controls in a growing organization.

DIRECTOR OF ARTISTIC PARTNERSHIPS & INNOVATION, Long Wharf Theatre

Reporting to, and working closely with, newly appointed Artistic Director, Jacob Padrón, The Director of Artistic Partnerships & Innovation will be a key member of the senior leadership team at Long Wharf. In addition, the Director will work hand in hand with the Artistic Producer, the lead producer on staff, to manifest many projects to fruition.

COMMUNICATIONS MANAGER, JOE'S PUB, The Public Theater

The Public Theater is looking for a full time Communications Manager to work in Joe’s Pub. The Communications Manager will strategize and execute publicity for 700+ annual performances, artistic programs, institutional efforts, and offsite events.

BUSINESS MANAGER, The Wilma Theater

The Wilma Theater seeks a Business Manager. This position is tantamount to CFO with overall responsibility for accounting, finance, systems administration and personnel data tracking. This position is also the liaison to the Treasurer of the Board of Directors, and manages activities of the Finance Committee. The Business Manager supervises the Business Associate and reports to the Managing Director.

ACCOUNT MANAGER, MARKETING/PUBLICITY (TOURING BROADWAY), Bond Theatrical Group

An Account Manager is a vital member of the BOND THEATRICAL GROUP team, working in association with the company Partners and Senior VP of Marketing and Publicity on all aspects of Marketing, Publicity and Revenue Management for shows on Broadway and on the road. We approach all projects strategically as an office and encourage open and free exchange of ideas among team members

THEATRE ARTIST SEEKING SOCIAL MEDIA MANAGER, Confidential

Seeking a part-time Social Media Manager to help improve my social media presence. Main responsibilities include drafting and scheduling Facebook and Instagram posts at least once a week and periodic branding strategy consultations. Ideally looking for someone local (NYC) who is well-versed in the musical theatre industry. A background in marketing/design is a plus--could be a great side-gig for a current college student or recent college graduate.

DEVELOPMENT ASSISTANT, (PART-TIME), The Town Hall

The Town Hall is seeking a part-time Development Assistant, who will work closely with the Development Department to support Town Hall’s fundraising activities. This position will support high-level fundraising efforts, both individual and grants, and execute administrative functions including tracking deadlines and activity, drafting donor communication as needed, and managing the activities of Town Hall’s Young Patrons Circle.

DIRECTOR OF INDIVIDUAL GIVING, New York Theater Workshop

Oversees NYTW's Individual Donor and Patron program, The Society of Repeat Defenders. Primary focus on supporting and growing the organization’s relationship with individual donors through donor cultivation, gift solicitation, stewardship, and retention. Manages major gift cultivation including developing appropriate strategies and coordinating effective recognition, stewardship opportunities and chances for engagement with the institution.

ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT TO THE EXECUTIVE PRODUCER, National Artists Management Company

Position provides all administrative assistance including, but not limited to, heavy calendar management scheduling professional and personal appointments, phones, expenses, comprehensive filing and record keeping, editing and proofreading of financial and legal documents, and working closely with all office and personal staff. The ability to multi-task and prioritize while remaining extremely organized and operating with a high level of accuracy are paramount. Strong organizational skills are a must. Those who have succeeded in the past have been the calm in the storm of a busy work environment.

UNION COMPANY MANAGER POSITION - OFF-BROADWAY, Live Wire Theatrical Management

Live Wire Theatrical Management/Robert Ahrens and Chris Aniello seeks an experienced Off-Broadway Company Manager for a musical for an immediate position. Candidates should have experience with the STAR system, Quickbooks and Checks & Balances Payroll Service. Company Manager should also be proficient in all industry standard duties for an Off-Broadway Company Management role, including payroll and invoice processing, union reporting, house seat processing, settlement tracking, among other duties. Candidates should be personable and enjoy the behind-the-scenes aspect of this administrative position.

Have a casting notice or job advertisement? Please visit our "post a job" page and begin your search for the perfect applicant.

