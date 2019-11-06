Get a First Look at the National Tour of Mean Girls

toggle menu
toggle search form
Production Photos   Get a First Look at the National Tour of Mean Girls
By Nathan Skethway
Nov 06, 2019
 
The touring production of the Tony-nominated musical launched in Buffalo, New York, September 21.
Danielle Wade, Megan Masako Haley, Mariah Rose Faith, and Jonalyn Saxer<b data-rte2-sanitize="bold"> </b>in the First National Tour of <i>Mean Girls</i>
Danielle Wade, Megan Masako Haley, Mariah Rose Faith, and Jonalyn Saxer in the First National Tour of Mean Girls Joan Marcus

The first national tour of Mean Girls launched in Buffalo, New York, September 21. Danielle Wade (Mean Girls on Broadway) stars as Cady Heron alongside Mariah Rose Faith as Regina George, Megan Masako Haley (Wicked) as Gretchen Wieners, Jonalyn Saxer (Mean Girls on Broadway) as Karen Smith, and Mary Kate Morrissey (Wicked) as Janis Sarkisian.

The company also includes Eric Huffman (The Book of Mormon national tour) as Damian Hubbard, Gaelen Gilliland (SpongeBob SquarePants) as Mrs. Heron/Ms. Norbury/Mrs. George, Adante Carter (Serenbe Playhouse's Hair) as Aaron Samuels, Nashville native Kabir Bery as Kevin Gnapoor, and Lawrence E. Street (Carmen Jones) as Mr. Duvall.

Rounding out the cast are English Bernhardt, DeShawn Bowens, Will Branner, Morgan Bryant, Sarah Crane, Ixchel Cuellar, Mary Beth Donahoe, Niani Feelings, Sky Flaherty, Samuel Gerber, Fernell Hogan II, Asia Marie Kreitz, Olivia Renteria, Grace Romanello, Sydney Mei Ruf-Wong, Marcus Shane, Kaitlyn Louise Smith, David Wright Jr., and Blake Zelesnikar.

The Tony-nominated musical, directed and choreographed by Tony winner Casey Nicholaw and featuring a book by Tina Fey (who wrote and appeared in the 2004 comedy) and a score by Jeff Richmond and Nell Benjamin, continues its run at the August Wilson Theatre, where it opened April 8, 2019.

Flip through photos from the touring production below:

Production Photos: Mean Girls on Tour

Production Photos: Mean Girls on Tour

10 PHOTOS
Danielle Wade<b data-rte2-sanitize="bold"> </b>in the First National Tour of <i>Mean Girls</i>
Danielle Wade in the First National Tour of Mean Girls Joan Marcus
Cast of the First National Tour of <i>Mean Girls</i>
Cast of the First National Tour of Mean Girls Joan Marcus
in the First National Tour of <i>Mean Girls</i>
Cast of the First National Tour of Mean Girls Joan Marcus
in the First National Tour of <i>Mean Girls</i>
Megan Masako Haley, Mariah Rose Faith, Jonalyn Saxer, and Danielle Wade in the First National Tour of Mean Girls Joan Marcus
Danielle Wade and Adante Carter<b data-rte2-sanitize="bold"> </b>in the First National Tour of <i>Mean Girls</i>
Danielle Wade and Adante Carter in the First National Tour of Mean Girls Joan Marcus
in the First National Tour of <i>Mean Girls</i>
Cast of the First National Tour of Mean Girls Joan Marcus
Danielle Wade, Megan Masako Haley, Mariah Rose Faith, and Jonalyn Saxer<b data-rte2-sanitize="bold"> </b>in the First National Tour of <i>Mean Girls</i>
Danielle Wade, Megan Masako Haley, Mariah Rose Faith, and Jonalyn Saxer in the First National Tour of Mean Girls Joan Marcus
in the First National Tour of <i>Mean Girls</i>
Jonalyn Saxer, Mariah Rose Faith, Megan Masako Haley, and Danielle Wade in the First National Tour of Mean Girls Joan Marcus
in the First National Tour of <i>Mean Girls</i>
Mariah Rose Faith in the First National Tour of Mean Girls Joan Marcus
in the First National Tour of <i>Mean Girls</i>
Mary Kate Morrissey in the First National Tour of Mean Girls Joan Marcus
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!