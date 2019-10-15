Get a First Look at White Plains Performing Arts Center's Aida

The production of the Elton John and Tim Rice musical runs through October 27 at the Westchester venue.

Kim Onah stars in the title role in Aida at White Plains Performing Arts Center. Onah is joined in the Elton John and Tim Rice musical by Jordan Bollwerk as Radames and Kristin Wetherington as Amneris. Get a first look at the production, playing the Westchester venue through October 27, below.

Also in the cast are Andrew Foote as Zoser, Devin J. Hall as Mereb, John Anthony Lopez as Pharoah, Kevin Brooks as Amnorso, and Blair Beasley as Nehebka, with an ensemble comprising Shante Clark, Charlsey Coyle, Meghan Deeley, Mike Ferlita, Chelsea Ann Jones, Thomas Knapp, Cameron Loyal, TJ Newton, Matthew Oster, Dayna Marie Quincy, and Kristina Walz.

Aida at White Plains Performing Arts Center Aida at White Plains Performing Arts Center 14 PHOTOS

With a score by John and Rice and book by David Henry Hwang, Linda Woolverton, and Robert Falls, Aida is inspired by Giuseppe Verdi and Antonio Ghislanzoni's 1871 opera of the same name, telling the story of a love triangle between an enslaved Nubian princess, the Egyptian princess she serves, and the man to which the latter is betrothed. Originally produced by Disney Theatrical, Aida premiered on Broadway in 2000, earning the production's original star Heather Headley a Tony Award.

WPPAC's production is directed by Amy Griffin, with Stephen Ferri serving as music director and choreography by Anthony Murphy. Scenic design is by Christopher & Justin Swader, lighting design by Jamie Roderick, and sound design by Jon Weston, with T. Rick Jones serving as stage manager.

For more information and tickets, visit WPPAC.com.

