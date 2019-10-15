Get a First Look at White Plains Performing Arts Center's Aida

toggle menu
toggle search form
Production Photos   Get a First Look at White Plains Performing Arts Center's Aida
By Logan Culwell-Block
Oct 15, 2019
 
The production of the Elton John and Tim Rice musical runs through October 27 at the Westchester venue.
in <i>Aida </i>at White Plains Performing Arts Center in 2019
Jordan Bollwerk and Kim Onah in Aida at White Plains Performing Arts Center in 2019 Justin Swader

Kim Onah stars in the title role in Aida at White Plains Performing Arts Center. Onah is joined in the Elton John and Tim Rice musical by Jordan Bollwerk as Radames and Kristin Wetherington as Amneris. Get a first look at the production, playing the Westchester venue through October 27, below.

Also in the cast are Andrew Foote as Zoser, Devin J. Hall as Mereb, John Anthony Lopez as Pharoah, Kevin Brooks as Amnorso, and Blair Beasley as Nehebka, with an ensemble comprising Shante Clark, Charlsey Coyle, Meghan Deeley, Mike Ferlita, Chelsea Ann Jones, Thomas Knapp, Cameron Loyal, TJ Newton, Matthew Oster, Dayna Marie Quincy, and Kristina Walz.

Aida at White Plains Performing Arts Center

Aida at White Plains Performing Arts Center

Get a look at White Plains Performing Arts Center's production of Elton John & Tim Rice's Aida, running October 11–27.

14 PHOTOS
in <i>Aida </i>at White Plains Performing Arts Center in 2019
The company of Aida Justin Swader
in <i>Aida </i>at White Plains Performing Arts Center in 2019
Kristin Wetherington Justin Swader
in <i>Aida </i>at White Plains Performing Arts Center in 2019
Kristin Wetherington, Jordan Bollwerk, and Kim Onah Justin Swader
in <i>Aida </i>at White Plains Performing Arts Center in 2019
Kim Onah, Jordan Bollwerk, and Kristin Wetherington Justin Swader
in <i>Aida </i>at White Plains Performing Arts Center in 2019
Kim Onah and Devin Hall Justin Swader
in <i>Aida </i>at White Plains Performing Arts Center in 2019
Jordan Bollwerk and Kim Onah Justin Swader
in <i>Aida </i>at White Plains Performing Arts Center in 2019
The company of Aida Justin Swader
in <i>Aida </i>at White Plains Performing Arts Center in 2019
The company of Aida Justin Swader
in <i>Aida </i>at White Plains Performing Arts Center in 2019
Kim Onah and Jordan Bollwerk Justin Swader
in <i>Aida </i>at White Plains Performing Arts Center in 2019
Kim Onah Justin Swader
Share

With a score by John and Rice and book by David Henry Hwang, Linda Woolverton, and Robert Falls, Aida is inspired by Giuseppe Verdi and Antonio Ghislanzoni's 1871 opera of the same name, telling the story of a love triangle between an enslaved Nubian princess, the Egyptian princess she serves, and the man to which the latter is betrothed. Originally produced by Disney Theatrical, Aida premiered on Broadway in 2000, earning the production's original star Heather Headley a Tony Award.

WPPAC's production is directed by Amy Griffin, with Stephen Ferri serving as music director and choreography by Anthony Murphy. Scenic design is by Christopher & Justin Swader, lighting design by Jamie Roderick, and sound design by Jon Weston, with T. Rick Jones serving as stage manager.

For more information and tickets, visit WPPAC.com.

Beauty and the Beast at White Plains Performing Arts Center

Beauty and the Beast at White Plains Performing Arts Center

Get a look at this Westchester theatre's holiday production of Alan Menken, Howard Ashman, and Tim Rice's musical favorite.

18 PHOTOS
Erica Lustig and Ezekial Andrew
Erica Lustig and Ezekial Andrew Kathleen Davisson
Patrick Pevehouse and cast
Patrick Pevehouse and cast Kathleen Davisson
Tom DeMichele and Robert Peterpaul
Tom DeMichele and Robert Peterpaul Kathleen Davisson
Paulette Oliva, Patrick Pevehouse, and Brendan Doyle
Paulette Oliva, Patrick Pevehouse, and Brendan Doyle Kathleen Davisson
Erica Lustig, Paulette Oliva, and Katelyn Lauria
Erica Lustig, Paulette Oliva, and Katelyn Lauria Christopher & Justin Swader
Paulette Oliva and Robbie Crandall
Paulette Oliva and Robbie Crandall Kathleen Davisson
Tom DeMichele and cast
Tom DeMichele and cast Christopher & Justin Swader
Tom DeMichele and cast
Tom DeMichele and cast Kathleen Davisson
Tom DeMichele and cast
Tom DeMichele and cast Christopher & Justin Swader
David M. Beris and Erica Lustig
David M. Beris and Erica Lustig Kathleen Davisson
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
Regional News
Read the latest news about theatre produced outside of New York City.
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!