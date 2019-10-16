Get a Glimpse Inside Rehearsals for My Brilliant Friend at London's National Theatre

By Nathan Skethway
Oct 16, 2019
 
The adaptation of the Elena Ferrante novels begins previews November 12 at the Olivier Theatre.
Niamh Cusack, Catherine McCormack in rehearsals for My Brilliant Friend. Image by Marc Brenner.jpg

Rehearsals are underway for the National Theatre's upcoming production of My Brilliant Friend, playwright April De Angelis' two-part stage adaptation of the internationally best-selling novels by Elena Ferrante. The production, directed by Melly Still, sees Niamh Cusack and Catherine McCormack reprise the roles that they originated in an earlier staging at Rose Theatre Kingston. Previews are scheduled to begin November 12, with opening night set for November 26.

Joining them are Justin Avoth, Adam Burton, Amiera Darwish, Trevor Fox, Danielle Henry, Martin Hyder, Kezrena James, David Judge, Wela Mbusi, Victoria Moseley, Emily Mytton, Al Nedjari, Mary Jo Randle, Jonah Russell, Colin Ryan, John Sandeman, Ira Mandela Siobhan, Badria Timimi, Ben Turner, Emily Wachter, Toby Wharton, and Elizabeth Mary (Em) Williams.

My Brilliant Friend concerns celebrated author Lenu, who begins to recall her relationship of over 60 years with Lila, who has recently gone missing without a trace.

Flip through photos from rehearsals below:

10 PHOTOS
Victoria Moseley, Amiera Darwish, and Jonah Russell in rehearsals for <i>My Brilliant Friend</i>.
Victoria Moseley, Amiera Darwish, and Jonah Russell in rehearsals for My Brilliant Friend. Marc Brenner
Ben Turner in rehearsals for My Brilliant Friend. Image by Marc Brenner.jpg
Ben Turner in rehearsals for My Brilliant Friend. Marc Brenner
Catherine McCormack in rehearsals for <i>My Brilliant Friend</i>.
Catherine McCormack in rehearsals for My Brilliant Friend. Marc Brenner
Catherine McCormack, Ira Mandela Siobhan in rehearsals for My Brilliant Friend.
Catherine McCormack and Ira Mandela Siobhan in rehearsals for My Brilliant Friend. Marc Brenner
Victoria Moseley,Toby Wharton, and Emily Mytton in rehearsals for <i>My Brilliant Friend.</i>
Victoria Moseley,Toby Wharton, and Emily Mytton in rehearsals for My Brilliant Friend. Marc Brenner
Wela Mbusi, Elizabeth Mary (Em) Williams, Ira Mandela Siobhan, Emily Watcher, David Judge in rehearsals for My Brilliant Friend. Image by Marc Brenner.jpg
Wela Mbusi, Elizabeth Mary (Em) Williams, Ira Mandela Siobhan, Emily Watcher, and David Judge in rehearsals for My Brilliant Friend. Marc Brenner
Niamh Cusack, Catherine McCormack in rehearsals for My Brilliant Friend. Image by Marc Brenner.jpg
Niamh Cusack and Catherine McCormack in rehearsals for My Brilliant Friend. Marc Brenner
Niamh Cusack in rehearsals for My Brilliant Friend. Image by Marc Brenner.jpg
Niamh Cusack in rehearsals for My Brilliant Friend. Marc Brenner
Elizabeth Mary (Em) Williams, Colin Ryan in rehearsals for My Brilliant Friend. Image by Marc Brenner.jpg
Elizabeth Mary (Em) Williams and Colin Ryan in rehearsals for My Brilliant Friend. Marc Brenner
Danielle Henry, Kezrena James in rehearsals for My Brilliant Friend. Image by Marc Brenner.jpg
Danielle Henry, Kezrena James in rehearsals for My Brilliant Friend Marc Brenner
The production features set and costume design by Soutra Gilmour, music by James Fortune, lighting design by Malcolm Rippeth, sound design by Jon Nicholls, movement direction by Sarah Dowling, video designer Tal Yarden, fight direction John Sandeman, and puppetry direction and design by Toby Olié.

