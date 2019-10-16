Get a Glimpse Inside Rehearsals for My Brilliant Friend at London's National Theatre

The adaptation of the Elena Ferrante novels begins previews November 12 at the Olivier Theatre.

Rehearsals are underway for the National Theatre's upcoming production of My Brilliant Friend, playwright April De Angelis' two-part stage adaptation of the internationally best-selling novels by Elena Ferrante. The production, directed by Melly Still, sees Niamh Cusack and Catherine McCormack reprise the roles that they originated in an earlier staging at Rose Theatre Kingston. Previews are scheduled to begin November 12, with opening night set for November 26.

Joining them are Justin Avoth, Adam Burton, Amiera Darwish, Trevor Fox, Danielle Henry, Martin Hyder, Kezrena James, David Judge, Wela Mbusi, Victoria Moseley, Emily Mytton, Al Nedjari, Mary Jo Randle, Jonah Russell, Colin Ryan, John Sandeman, Ira Mandela Siobhan, Badria Timimi, Ben Turner, Emily Wachter, Toby Wharton, and Elizabeth Mary (Em) Williams.

My Brilliant Friend concerns celebrated author Lenu, who begins to recall her relationship of over 60 years with Lila, who has recently gone missing without a trace.

Flip through photos from rehearsals below:



Rehearsal Photos: My Brilliant Friend Rehearsal Photos: My Brilliant Friend 10 PHOTOS

The production features set and costume design by Soutra Gilmour, music by James Fortune, lighting design by Malcolm Rippeth, sound design by Jon Nicholls, movement direction by Sarah Dowling, video designer Tal Yarden, fight direction John Sandeman, and puppetry direction and design by Toby Olié.

