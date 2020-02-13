Get a Glimpse Into Second Stage’s We’re Gonna Die Off-Broadway

Young Jean Lee's play-concert, starring Janelle McDermoth, opens at Tony Kiser Theater February 25.

Second Stage Theater’s production of We’re Gonna Die, starring Janelle McDermoth (A Bronx Tale), will open Off-Broadway at the Tony Kiser Theatre February 25 after beginning preview performances February 4. Young Jean Lee’s play-concert is scheduled to run through March 22.

Directed by Raja Feather Kelly (Fairview, A Strange Loop), We're Gonna Die is described as a "non-musical/non-play/non-concert that is not about dying," weaving a series of songs and stories to celebrate the ways in which we live our lives. We're Gonna Die features original music by Lee and Tim Simmonds, additional music by John-Michael Lyles, and lyrics by Lee. Music supervision and arrangements are by Remy Kurs with orchestrations by Cian McCarthy.

We're Gonna Die was performed by Lee at Joe's Pub in 2011 with her band Future Wife, directed by Paul Lazar.

The production features scenic design by David Zinn, costume design by Naoko Nagata, lighting design by Tuce Yasak, and sound design by Jason Crystal.