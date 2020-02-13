Get a Glimpse Into Second Stage’s We’re Gonna Die Off-Broadway

By Marc J. Franklin
Feb 13, 2020
 
Young Jean Lee's play-concert, starring Janelle McDermoth, opens at Tony Kiser Theater February 25.
Janelle McDermoth in We're Gonna Die Joan Marcus

Second Stage Theater’s production of We’re Gonna Die, starring Janelle McDermoth (A Bronx Tale), will open Off-Broadway at the Tony Kiser Theatre February 25 after beginning preview performances February 4. Young Jean Lee’s play-concert is scheduled to run through March 22.

Directed by Raja Feather Kelly (Fairview, A Strange Loop), We're Gonna Die is described as a "non-musical/non-play/non-concert that is not about dying," weaving a series of songs and stories to celebrate the ways in which we live our lives. We're Gonna Die features original music by Lee and Tim Simmonds, additional music by John-Michael Lyles, and lyrics by Lee. Music supervision and arrangements are by Remy Kurs with orchestrations by Cian McCarthy.

Janelle McDermoth in We're Gonna Die Joan Marcus
Kevin Ramessar, Debbie Christine Tjong, Janelle McDermoth, and Freddy Hall in We're Gonna Die Joan Marcus
Janelle McDermoth in We're Gonna Die Joan Marcus
Debbie Christine Tjong, Marques Walls, Freddy Hall, Janelle McDermoth, Ximone Rose, and Kevin Ramessar in We're Gonna Die Joan Marcus
Debbie Christine Tjong, Freddy Hall, Ximone Rose, and Janelle McDermoth in We're Gonna Die Joan Marcus
We're Gonna Die was performed by Lee at Joe's Pub in 2011 with her band Future Wife, directed by Paul Lazar.

The production features scenic design by David Zinn, costume design by Naoko Nagata, lighting design by Tuce Yasak, and sound design by Jason Crystal.

