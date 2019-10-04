Get a Glimpse of Katrina Lenk as Bobbie in Broadway Revival of Company

The Tony Award winner will headline the new, gender-bent version of the Stephen Sondheim musical.

A new trailer for Broadway's latest revival of Company offers a first look at Katrina Lenk as Bobbie, the new, gender-swapped version of the show's lead Bobby. Take a look above.

The Band's Visit Tony Award winner will headline the Broadway transfer of the London-born production, helmed by Marianne Elliott. Performances will begin March 2, 2020, at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre, with opening night set for March 22 (composer Stephen Sondheim's 90th birthday).

Amid footage of the London production (including Patti LuPone's Olivier-winning performance as Joanne), the trailer shows Lenk as Bobbie, seemingly enjoying her own birthday celebration, though eventually becoming more pensive—particularly while lying on top of giant "35" Mylar balloons.

“It's a really well-loved piece, and even though it's a universal story, it's very specifically written for Manhattan," Elliott says, adding that the gender swap creates new layers in the piece: "Because she's a woman, everybody has an opinion about what she should do."

LuPone will reprise her work as Joanne for the New York bow; additional casting will be announced later.

