Get a Glimpse of Katrina Lenk as Bobbie in Broadway Revival of Company

By Ryan McPhee
Oct 04, 2019
The Tony Award winner will headline the new, gender-bent version of the Stephen Sondheim musical.

A new trailer for Broadway's latest revival of Company offers a first look at Katrina Lenk as Bobbie, the new, gender-swapped version of the show's lead Bobby. Take a look above.

The Band's Visit Tony Award winner will headline the Broadway transfer of the London-born production, helmed by Marianne Elliott. Performances will begin March 2, 2020, at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre, with opening night set for March 22 (composer Stephen Sondheim's 90th birthday).

Amid footage of the London production (including Patti LuPone's Olivier-winning performance as Joanne), the trailer shows Lenk as Bobbie, seemingly enjoying her own birthday celebration, though eventually becoming more pensive—particularly while lying on top of giant "35" Mylar balloons.

“It's a really well-loved piece, and even though it's a universal story, it's very specifically written for Manhattan," Elliott says, adding that the gender swap creates new layers in the piece: "Because she's a woman, everybody has an opinion about what she should do."

LuPone will reprise her work as Joanne for the New York bow; additional casting will be announced later.

Rosalie Craig and Patti LuPone Take the Stage in London's Gender-Swapped Company

Rosalie Craig and Patti LuPone Take the Stage in London's Gender-Swapped Company

13 PHOTOS
Company_London_Production_Photo_2018_Company, Rosalie Craig (Bobbie) and company by Brinkhoff Mogenburg_HR.jpg
Rosalie Craig and company Brinkhoff/Moegenburg
Company_London_Production_Photo_2018_COMPANY RosalieCraig, Alex Gaumond JonnyBailey_HR.jpg
Rosalie Craig, Alex Gaumond, and Jonny Bailey Brinkhoff/Moegenburg
Company_London_Production_Photo_2018_COMPANY, Rosalie Craig as Bobbie by Brinkhoff Mogenburg_HR.jpg
Rosalie Craig Brinkhoff/Moegenburg
Company_London_Production_Photo_2018_GavinSpokes(Harry)RosalieCraig(Bobbie)MelGiedroyc(Sarah)COMPANY_HR.jpg
Gavin Spokes, Rosalie Craig, and Mel Giedroyc Brinkhoff/Moegenburg
Company_London_Production_Photo_2018_Rosalie Craig (Bobbie) Company by Brinkhoff Mogenburg_HR.jpg
Rosalie Craig Brinkhoff/Moegenburg
Company_London_Production_Photo_2018_Rosalie Craig (Bobbie) George Blagden (PJ) COMPANY by Brinkhoff Mogenburg_HR.jpg
Rosalie Craig and George Blagden Brinkhoff/Moegenburg
Company_London_Production_Photo_2018_Rosalie Craig (Bobbie) in Company by Brinkhoff Mogenburg_HR.jpg
Rosalie Craig Brinkhoff/Moegenburg
Company_London_Production_Photo_2018_Patti LuPone (Joanne) Company by Brinkhoff Mogenburg_HR.jpg
Patti LuPone Brinkhoff/Moegenburg
Company_London_Production_Photo_2018_Rosalie Craig (Bobbie) Richard Fleeshman (Andy) Brinkhoff Mogenburg_HR.jpg
Rosalie Craig and Richard Fleeshman Brinkhoff/Moegenburg
Company_London_Production_Photo_2018_Company, by Brinkhoff Mogenburg_HR.jpg
Company Brinkhoff/Moegenburg
