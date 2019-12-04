Get a Sneak Peek at the Costumes for London’s The Prince of Egypt

Costume designer Ann Hould-Ward shares sketches for just a few of the 380 costumes she has created for the upcoming West End production.

The upcoming London production of The Prince of Egypt has released a sneak peek at costume sketches by designer Ann Hould-Ward, who has created a total of 380 brand-new costumes for the musical.

The Prince of Egypt is set to begin previews February 5, 2020, at the Dominion Theatre ahead of a February 25 opening night. Scott Schwartz directs the production.

Composer-lyricist Stephen Schwartz, who earned an Academy Award for Best Original song for “When You Believe,” has expanded his score for the stage adaptation that has a book by Philip LaZebnik (Mulan, Pocahontas). The production stars Luke Brady as Moses, Christine Allado as Tzipporah, Alexia Khadime as Miriam, Liam Tamne as Ramses, Joe Dixon as Seti, Debbie Kurup as Queen Tuya, Gary Wilmot as Jethro, Adam Pearce as Hotep, Tanisha Spring as Nefertari, Mercedesz Csampai as Yocheved, and Silas Wyatt-Barke as Aaron.

The ensemble will feature Simbi Akande, Casey Al-Shaqsy, Joe Atkinson, Danny Becker, Felipe Bejarano, Pàje Campbell, Adam Filipe, Soophia Foroughi, Natalie Green, Jack Harrison-Cooper, Rachael Ireson, KaleneJeans, Christian Knight, Jessica Lee, Oliver Lidert, Jay Marsh, Scott Maurice, Carly Miles, Sam Oladeinde, Alice Readie, Christopher Short, Ricardo Walker, Danny Williams, Niko Wirachman, and Sasha Woodward.

The Prince of Egypt has choreography by Sean Cheesman; set designs by Kevin Depinet; costume designs by Ward; lighting design by Mike Billings; sound design by Gareth Owen; projection designs by Jon Driscoll; illusion designs by Chris Fisher; orchestrations by August Eriksmoen; musical supervision and arrangements by Dominick Amendum; musical direction by Dave Rose; and casting by Jim Arnold.

Flip through costume sketches from the show below:

