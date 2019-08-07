Get a Sneak Peek at the Upcoming English-Language Version of Brazilian Musical Out of Water

toggle menu
toggle search form
Video   Get a Sneak Peek at the Upcoming English-Language Version of Brazilian Musical Out of Water
By Dan Meyer
Aug 07, 2019
 
Directors Renata Soares and Ronny Dutra introduce the all-Brazilian cast to perform “Fellowship.”

The cast and creative team behind the Brazilian import Out of Water stopped by Playbill studios ahead of the musical's August 10 opening at TADA! Theater.

In the video above, directors Renata Soares and Ronny Dutra introduced Maite Zakia, Eduardo Medaets, and Pedro Coppeti to sing “Fellowship.” The musical, which comes from Brazil, was translated into English by Isa Bustamanti.

With a book and lyrics by Vitor Rocha and music by Rocha and Ana Paula Villar, the show won the Bibi Ferreira Award for Best New Playwright. The musical also received Aplauso Brazil nominations for Best Musical and Best Original Score and Lyrics, in addition to a Bibi Ferreira nomination for its original score.

Out of Water features an all-Brazilian cast and creative team. Performances are scheduled to run through September 1, Saturdays at 2 PM and 8 PM and Sundays at 3 PM.

Tickets are available at OutofWaterMusical.com.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!