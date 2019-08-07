Get a Sneak Peek at the Upcoming English-Language Version of Brazilian Musical Out of Water

Directors Renata Soares and Ronny Dutra introduce the all-Brazilian cast to perform “Fellowship.”

The cast and creative team behind the Brazilian import Out of Water stopped by Playbill studios ahead of the musical's August 10 opening at TADA! Theater.

In the video above, directors Renata Soares and Ronny Dutra introduced Maite Zakia, Eduardo Medaets, and Pedro Coppeti to sing “Fellowship.” The musical, which comes from Brazil, was translated into English by Isa Bustamanti.

With a book and lyrics by Vitor Rocha and music by Rocha and Ana Paula Villar, the show won the Bibi Ferreira Award for Best New Playwright. The musical also received Aplauso Brazil nominations for Best Musical and Best Original Score and Lyrics, in addition to a Bibi Ferreira nomination for its original score.

Out of Water features an all-Brazilian cast and creative team. Performances are scheduled to run through September 1, Saturdays at 2 PM and 8 PM and Sundays at 3 PM.